Padres 6, Rockies 5: Randal Grichuk’s wizardry not enough for the win

The Rockies made it exciting in the ninth inning, but unfortunately there wasn’t any LoDo magic tonight as they fell to the Padres 6-5. It was their first loss against the Padres in 11 games, and the first time they won’t sweep the Friars in three-straight series.

José Ureña

José Ureña had a decent, albeit up-and-down, night. He threw six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jake Cronenworth got things going early, hitting a single to start the game. The first inning was a bit weird, alternating between a man on base and an out: single, strikeout, double, sac fly, walk, groundout. In the first and third innings, Ureña faced six batters. In the second and fourth, he went 1-2-3.

Grichuk does it all

Randal Grichuk had an absolutely stellar night, at least in the second half. After a Charlie Blackmon triple in the third inning, Grichuk was the next Rockie to score with his ninth home run of the season to cut into the lead (at that point) 3-2.

That wasn’t it for Grichuk, though. He made back-to-back diving catches in the ninth inning. The first Superman catch in the gap denied Nomar Mazara a three-hit night; the second sliding catch at the wall denied Luke Voit his first hit.

Randal Grichuk makes two fabulous catches in the 9th pic.twitter.com/1kaTBUFszi — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 12, 2022

Grichuk also started a rally in the ninth with a single to lead things off. Connor Joe knocked him in three batters later, and then Joe was knocked in by a Blackmon double to make the final score 6-5.

Eighth-inning milestone

With an RBI double in the eighth, José Iglesias recorded his 1,000th career hit. It was his 19th double of the year — tied with newly-minted All-Star C.J. Cron — and with that hit, he became the 19th Cuban-born player to reach that mark. Congrats to José!

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ CAREER HITS FOR @JoseIglesias_SS‼️



Just the 19th Cuban-born player in MLB history to reach this achievement! Congrats, José! pic.twitter.com/6kqMvrsV3l — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 12, 2022

Up Next

The Rockies will continue the home stand with three more against the Padres. Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA) will start for the Rockies against Padres’ righty Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA). First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. MT.