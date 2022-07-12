Colorado Rockies game no. 88 thread: Mike Clevinger vs Austin Gomber

Despite Randal Grichuk’s best efforts, the Rockies fell 6-5 on Monday night, snapping a 10-game home win streak for Colorado over the visiting San Diego Padres. Now they’ll look to begin a new streak as the two teams play the second game of their series on Tuesday evening.

Long-time Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA) starts for San Diego. We saw him a few weeks ago in California in a blowout Rockies win. The right-hander threw two innings of relief in that game while allowing two runs - this time around, he’ll be the starter. That’s actually the only relief appearance he’s made this season. Clevinger’s last start against the Rockies took place in September of 2020, an outing in which he gave up four earned runs in his five innings of work. Owning a career 10.50 ERA at Coors in his two appearances, he could potentially be in for a rough night in Denver. At least “Bob” isn’t there.

After back-to-back starts against the Diamondbacks, Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA) gets to play another NL West opponent in the Padres. It’s his first outing against the Pads this season, a team that he owns a career 2.45 ERA against through his six appearances. The lefty enters Tuesday’s encounter looking to keep the ball in the yard, as he’s allowed at least one home run in five of his last six games. Here’s hoping he can do so against the team with the second-least amount of long balls in the National League.

The Rockies lineup doesn’t have a ton of experience against Clevinger, as only two players have ten or more ABs against him. Those players are Randal Grichuk (1-for-10) and José Iglesias (1-for-13), neither of whom have sterling results. On the other hand, Gomber has kept Trent Grisham, Kim Ha-Seong, and Eric Hosmer to 3-for-20. Jake Cronenworth is hitting .400 in 10 tries against Gomber.

With Kris Bryant still on the paternity list, Sam Hilliard has been called up to fill his spot in the outfield. He’ll take his first ABs against Clevinger tonight.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Esteury Ruiz makes his @MLB debut tonight in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ctEto2WY9G — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2022