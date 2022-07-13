Rockies 10, Padres 6: Iglesias unleashes 6 RBI

In a fun, Coors Field classic, the Rockies overcame two different three-run deficits to post a 10-6 win on Wednesday night to improve to 7-3 against the Padres this season (5-1 at Coors Field). José Iglesias recorded a career-best six RBI, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth, tying the game at 6-6, and hitting a two-run single in the seventh to give the Rockies a 9-6 cushion.

The Rockies went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position (while the Padres went 2-for-6) and posted a season-high 18 hits. Sam Hilliard continued his hot return to the leagues with his first three-game hit of the season.

Rally time

After only managing two hits through the first four innings, the Rockies offense finally was able to get some hits off of All-Star Joe Musgrave, who entered the game with a 2.00 road ERA in 54 innings with a .195 batting average against. Hilliard started the inning off with a single up the middle that registered a 107.6 mph exit velocity. Garrett Hampson followed with a single and then Connor Joe stepped up to hit an RBI double down the left field line to get the Rockies on the board.

Connor Joe's RBI double gets the Rockies on the board pic.twitter.com/WUsg712HpV — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 14, 2022

Iglesias stepped up to hit a sac grounder to score Hampson before Charlie Blackmon hit a single, allowing Joe to move to third. Brendan Rodgers followed with a sac fly to Trent Grisham in center field and Joe was able to score the tying run.

Brendan Rodgers' sac fly ties up the game! pic.twitter.com/fbsDfeH7IE — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 14, 2022

Two more rallies and an ejection

After the Padres put up another three-spot against Jhoulys Chacín and Jake Bird in the sixth inning to get ahead by three runs again (6-3), the Rockies immediately rallied back in the bottom of the frame. Díaz started the party with a double and Hilliard followed with a single, which knocked Musgrove out of the game and marked his shortest outing of the year at five innings as well as the most hits this season at nine.

After Hilliard stole second, Hampson hit a grounder and Díaz opted to go home, even though he shouldn’t have because the throw went straight home. The throw came into Austin Nola, who blocked the plate, but didn’t actually catch the ball. Díaz couldn’t tell that he didn’t catch the ball and made a wide loop around Nola and backtracked to touch home plate. However, he was called out for running out of the basepath, causing the mild-mannered Bud Black to argue his case (rightfully in my opinion) and be ejected for the first time this season. After Joe stuck out, and perhaps inspired by seeing some emotion from the skipper, Iglesias blasted the 3-run homer to center field to tie the game at 6-6.

Iggy is FIRED UP, how 'bout y'all?!

‍ ‍ pic.twitter.com/FZqwJCFgrw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 14, 2022

In a déjà vu moment in the seventh, Díaz led off with a double and Hilliard followed with a single to score him.

Have a night @SamHilliard22 ! His 3rd hit of the night puts the Rockies up 7-6. pic.twitter.com/oF8Mmru68e — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) July 14, 2022

With a homer already under his belt, Iglesias settled for a two-run single this time, putting the Rockies up 9-6.

The wrong Crone Zone, temporarily

With C.J. Cron still nursing a swollen wrist from being hit by the Diamondbacks July 8, he sat out of the starting lineup, momentarily the wrong Crone Zone took over Coors Field on Wednesday. Jake Cronenworth, who is 11-for-23 against the Rockies at Coors Field this year, hit a solo homer to put the Padres up 1-0 in the first and then hit an RBI double to regain a 4-3 San Diego lead in the sixth. He scored three runs in the game and just continues to be a Rockies killer. In the seventh inning, Cron pinch hit, getting a single and scoring a run in the midst of a three-run rally. The single was the hardest-hit ball in the game (111.9 mph). The right Cron won out in the end.

Please just throw a strike

Chad Kuhl struggled with command on Wednesday night. In 4 2⁄ 3 innings, he walked four batters, including one with the bases loaded, and racked up three balls in the count again for more batters. It took him 30 pitches to just get out of the first inning, which also included a walk. Despite giving up seven hits and getting in several jams, Kuhl made it through the next three innings without any damage. That changed in the fifth. It started off so well as Kuhl posted his second strikeout (Esteury Ruiz) and ground out (Trent Grisham). Then things went south. Kuhl walked Cronenworth, gave up a single to Manny Machado, had a visit with Darryl Scott, and then walked Nomar Mazara to load the bases. In a hard-to-watch at-bat, Kuhl threw four straight balls to Eric Hosmer to walk in a run and give the Padres a 2-0 lead. That ended Kuhl’s night (4 2⁄ 3 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts), but it didn't end the damage. Jhoulys Chacín entered the game and walked Ha-Seong Kim on four straight pitches, which was actually the ninth consecutive ball, and the Padres went up 3-0. Luckily, the rookie C.J. Abrams came up and swung at the first pitch and flied out to Hampson. Even though it could have been worse, this was still just a painful inning.

Bullpen gets better as game goes on

Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath each added a scoreless inning of work when the Rockies really needed it. Stephenson gave up a triple and Gilbreath surrendered a leadoff walk, but neither caused any damage. After Ruiz hit a triple with two outs, Stephenson struck out Grisham to get out of the seventh. Gilbreath got Machado to ground into a double play before striking out Mazara. This set the stage for Daniel Bard’s 1-2-3 ninth inning, which lowered his already low ERA to 2.08.

The pickoffs continue

After this series, the Padres are going to need to go back to base-running school. After Brian Serven posted a third-base pickoff and Hilliard gunned down a runner trying to tag up to get to third against the Padres on Tuesday, Díaz made his own move in the second inning when he threw a laser down to first to pick off C.J. Abrams, who singled to lead off the inning.

Elias Díaz picks off C.J. Abrams pic.twitter.com/2ElUcykUwi — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 14, 2022

Up next

The Rockies and Padres will conclude their four-game series on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.70 ERA) will take on Blake Snell (1-5, 4.66 ERA).