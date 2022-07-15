Colorado Rockies game no. 91 thread: José Quintana vs Germán Márquez

Can you believe how quickly this season has flown by? This weekend will be the Rockies’ last before the All-Star break, and that begins with Friday night’s contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Veteran José Quintana (2-4, 3.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates. Enjoying his 11th season in MLB and first in Pittsburgh, the 33-year-old left-hander is still putting in solid work on the mound. He was touched up some in his last start - a win against the Brewers that saw him allow four earned runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings - but has largely been a solid addition to a pitching staff that was one of the league’s roughest last season. This will be his seventh career appearance against Colorado, a team that’s he’s had some decent success against in the past as he owns a 4.80 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 30 innings. The last of those came as part of the Angels last year, in which he recorded one out in relief but in doing so gave up a run on two hits.

He’ll be opposed by Germán Márquez (5-7, 5.66 ERA), who’s making his third start of the month. It’s been his best month on the season thus far as he’s thrown to a 4.15 ERA between games against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. The right-hander has seemed to have turned a corner of late, as three of his past six starts saw him throw seven or more innings. Facing a Pirates team that he owns a 1.76 ERA against in his six previous appearances, he may be in for another fine outing tonight. His last game against Pittsburgh? Just a one-hit shutout in June of last year. Let’s run that back, yeah?

After getting the day off on Thursday, Ryan McMahon is back in the lineup tonight, batting seventh. He’ll bat behind Charlie Blackmon, who’s hitting third and owns 6 hits in his 10 at-bats against Quintana. Randal Grichuk has also seen the lefty well - he’s 3-for-9, while Kris Bryant is 2-for-6.

Pittsburgh’s lineup doesn’t have a ton of experience against Márquez. Ben Gamel has the most (1-for-8), followed by Josh VanMeter (2-for-7) and Daniel Vogelbach (0-for-6). All are in the lineup tonight. This will also be Rockies fans’ first look at the Pirates’ 6-foot 7-inch phenom shortstop Oneil Cruz, hitting fifth in the lineup.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: