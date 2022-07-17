MLB Draft 2022: Colorado Rockies results, signings, and analysis

The 2021 MLB Rule 4 Draft runs from Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19. This is the second year that the draft will be conducted during All-Star Week.
Jun 15, 2022, 7:00am MDT
July 17
MLB Draft 2022, Day 1, Rounds 1 & 2: Rockies preview and open thread
The Rockies have four picks tonight
July 16
Saturday Rockpile: The final prep for the Colorado Rockies’ 2022 draft
Colorado Rockies news and links for Saturday, July 16, 2022
July 8
Predicting the Rockies’ 2022 first-round draft selection (2.0)
The expert consensus is the Rockies will take a college bat with their top selection.
June 15
Predicting the Rockies’ 2022 first-round draft selection (1.0)
This year, it’s all about hitting.