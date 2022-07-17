MLB Draft 2022, Day 1, Rounds 1 & 2: Rockies preview and open thread

After having just one first-round selection in 2021, the Rockies have four in the first two rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft. After a 74-87 (.460) season, the Rockies will be picking 10th overall.

The Rockies will be represented by first-year general manager Bill Schmidt, who oversaw the 2021 draft as interim GM. Day 1 will include the first two rounds, Day 2 will include rounds 3-10 and begins at 12pm MT, and Day 3 will be rounds 11-20 and begin at 12pm MT.

We’ll keep you up to date on the Rockies’ picks and tell you a bit about them.

Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 5:00 MT

Television: ESPN and MLB Network

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies are scheduled to have the following picks through the first five rounds:

Round 1: 10th

Round 1: 31st (compensation for losing Trevor Story)

Competitive Balance A: 38th

Round 2: 50th

Round 3: 88th

Round 4: 116th

Round 5: 146th

You can see the complete 2022 draft order and bonus slot values here.