MLB Draft 2022, Day 1, Rounds 1 & 2: Rockies preview and open thread

After having just one first-round selection in 2021, the Rockies have four in the first two rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft. After a 74-87 (.460) season, the Rockies will be picking 10th overall.
The Rockies will be represented by first-year general manager Bill Schmidt, who oversaw the 2021 draft as interim GM. Day 1 will include the first two rounds, Day 2 will include rounds 3-10 and begins at 12pm MT, and Day 3 will be rounds 11-20 and begin at 12pm MT.
We’ll keep you up to date on the Rockies’ picks and tell you a bit about them.
Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule and where to watch:
Start time: 5:00 MT
Television: ESPN and MLB Network
Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv
Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter
The Rockies are scheduled to have the following picks through the first five rounds:
- Round 1: 10th
- Round 1: 31st (compensation for losing Trevor Story)
- Competitive Balance A: 38th
- Round 2: 50th
- Round 3: 88th
- Round 4: 116th
- Round 5: 146th
You can see the complete 2022 draft order and bonus slot values here.
