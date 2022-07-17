Colorado Rockies game no. 93 thread: Bryse Wilson vs Austin Gomber

This is it: the final game of the first half for the 2022 Major League Baseball campaign. The Colorado Rockies have had their ups and downs (perhaps more downs than ups), but have a clear goal in sight: getting back to .500 to make a Wild Card push. If the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles can get back above .500, why not the Rockies? A win today will put the Rockies five games below .500 with that goal more within reach than it has been in months. Bud Black’s motley crew are riding their longest win streak of the season at five straight with a sixth in their sights pending a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Toeing the rubber for the Rockies is the left-handed Austin Gomber, looking to continue climbing out of the hole he dug himself with a brutal June. Gomber has had a fairly strong July with three wins and an ERA of 4.32 through 16 2⁄ 3 innings. His last time out he spun a six inning, one run quality start against the San Diego Padres despite giving up six hits. He struck out three.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians to start this afternoon’s ballgame. Wilson has made 11 appearances for the Pirates this season with eight starts over 46 1⁄ 3 innings of work, putting up a 6.60 ERA. He’s faced the Rockies just once before: back in 2019 where he pitched one shutout inning with one strikeout as a member of the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen. Wilson runs a five pitch mix consisting of a sinker and four seam fastball that both sit around 93 MPH, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. The slider acts as his main put-away pitch with a 19% rate, while his four seam fastball draws the most whiffs at 26.3%. Wilson isn’t much of a strikeout pitcher, with a K% in the bottom tenth percentile of the league.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: