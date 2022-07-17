 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2022: Rockies select collegiate pitcher Gabriel Hughes in first round

Hughes is the highest-drafted Zag in the school’s history, and the first pitcher drafted in the first round by Colorado since 2018

By Mac Wilcox
With the 10th overall pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Rockies have selected right-handed collegiate pitcher Gabriel Hughes.

The 20-year-old Anchorage, Alaska native attended Rocky Mountain High School (ID) in his youth, and to the Rocky Mountains may he go. Hughes just completed his third season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, where he posted an 8-3 record with a 3.21 ERA while collecting 138 strikeouts in 98 innings. The six-foot-four, 220-pound pitcher has a fastball that touches as high as 98 mph and has worked on his command in particular in recent years.

As evidenced by the highlight reel shown on MLB Network during his selection, Hughes is a gamer and self-described “psycho” on the mound — a la Max Scherzer, a player Hughes aims to model himself after. A broken knuckle wasn’t enough to stall his ascent, and now he, as the highest-drafted Bulldog in history, has his opportunity to make an impact in the Rockies organization.

If you missed it, here’s the moment Hughes found out he was drafted:

