MLB Draft 2022: Rockies select collegiate pitcher Gabriel Hughes in first round

With the 10th overall pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Rockies have selected right-handed collegiate pitcher Gabriel Hughes.

Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/bbX3KRNlQZ — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

The 20-year-old Anchorage, Alaska native attended Rocky Mountain High School (ID) in his youth, and to the Rocky Mountains may he go. Hughes just completed his third season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, where he posted an 8-3 record with a 3.21 ERA while collecting 138 strikeouts in 98 innings. The six-foot-four, 220-pound pitcher has a fastball that touches as high as 98 mph and has worked on his command in particular in recent years.

As evidenced by the highlight reel shown on MLB Network during his selection, Hughes is a gamer and self-described “psycho” on the mound — a la Max Scherzer, a player Hughes aims to model himself after. A broken knuckle wasn’t enough to stall his ascent, and now he, as the highest-drafted Bulldog in history, has his opportunity to make an impact in the Rockies organization.

9 Strikeouts over 6 frames for @ZagBaseball RHP Gabriel Hughes. 94-96 early, settled in 91-94 flashing four pitch mix, relied heavily on FB/SL combo. Dominant effort for the 6'4"/220 pounder allowing just 3 hits and 1 ER. #MLBDraft @PGCollegeball @PG_Scouting @VCervinoPG pic.twitter.com/GIjrRISUz5 — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) February 26, 2022

If you missed it, here’s the moment Hughes found out he was drafted: