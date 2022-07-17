MLB Draft 2022: Rockies select OF Sterlin Thompson with the 31st overall pick

With the 31st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft, the Colorado Rockies have selected OF Sterlin Thompson from the University of Florida.

With the 31st overall pick, the @Rockies select @GatorsBB outfielder Sterlin Thompson, No. 29 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/v5xLf5Sqcx — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

Sterlin Thompson hails from Ocala, Florida who bats lefty and throws right-handed. Thompson just completed his sophomore season with the Gators, where he slashed an excellent .354/.443/.563 in 66 games. He has a plus hit tool—rated by MLB Pipeline at 55—with the ability to spread the ball around well and has a solid approach at the plate. He can hit fastballs well but needs some work on breaking pitches. When he makes contact, Thompson has some raw power potential in his frame despite a 45-rated power tool. In 2022 he hit 11 home runs. Thompson also has solid plate discipline, drawing 37 walks to his 47 strikeouts this season with Florida. He also hit 16 doubles and two triples.

Drafted as an outfielder, Thompson was a shortstop in high school and also has the ability to play second and third base. He has adequate speed but his strong arm is best suited to right field if kept in the outfield. His ability to play multiple infield positions also makes for an interesting tool to develop moving forward.

Thompson becomes the highest drafted outfielder in Florida Gators program history.