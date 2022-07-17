MLB Draft 2022: Rockies select collegiate outfielder Jordan Beck with the 38th overall pick

With the 38th overall pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies select Tennessee Volunteers outfielder Jordan Beck.

Beck is a 6’3”, 225 lb. outfielder, born in the small town of Hazel Green, Alabama, who just completed his junior year at Tennessee. He slashed .298/.391/.595 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI. On the watchlist for 2022’s prestigous Golden Spikes Award, Beck impressed scouts enough to land on multiple All-American teams, and entered this year’s draft considered one of the most well-rounded players available.

While Beck will continue to improve upon his plate discipline and improve his strikeout rate, he clearly has upside that interests the Rockies. Some fans may have split opinions on the young outfielder - especially following some questionable actions during Regionals - but Rockies fans have plenty to be excited about as Beck takes his first steps toward major league superstardom.