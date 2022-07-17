MLB Draft 2022: Rockies select RHP Jackson Cox with the 50th overall pick.

With the 50th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft, the Colorado Rockies have selected RHP Jackson Cox from Toutle Lake High School in Washington.

Cox is just 18-years old from the small community of Toutle in Washington, where he has experience pitching in cold weather for those snowy Coors Field Aprils. His four-seam fastball has running action and is projected to hit between 92 and 96 MPH. He also has a solid changeup, which is a pitch the Rockies organization tends to covet (Gabriel Hughes also has a well developed changeup). His true bread and butter comes in the form of his 60-grade curveball, a slurve with “deep and late bite” with a high spin rate that Cox utilizes as his primary put-away pitch. MLB Pipeline praises his ability to easily repeat his right-handed delivery. If the Rockies can sign Cox away from his commitment to the University of Oregon, they may have a very interesting prospect to watch.

Joe Doyle from Prospects Live had much praise for Cox—and the Rockies’ first night of the draft as a whole.