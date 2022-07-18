MLB Draft 2022, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

On Sunday night the Colorado Rockies selected Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes with the 10th overall pick in the MLB Amatuer Draft. They also made three other picks: Florida OF Sterlin Thompson (31st), Tennessee OF Jordan Beck (38th) and high school RHP Jackson Cox (50th).
Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.
Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:
Start time: 12:00pm MDT
Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv
Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter
The Rockies will make the following picks today:
- Round 3: 88th
- Round 4: 116th
- Round 5: 146th
- Round 6: 176th
- Round 7: 206th
- Round 8: 236th
- Round 9: 266th
- Round 10: 296th
You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.
Rockies Draft 2022 Picks and Signings Tracker
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|School
|Signed
|Slot Value
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|School
|Signed
|Slot Value
|1
|10
|Gabriel Hughes
|RHP
|Gonzaga
|$4,980,400
|1 (Comp Pick)
|31
|Sterlin Thompson
|OF
|Florida
|$2,429,300
|CBA
|38
|Jordan Beck
|OF
|Tennessee
|$2,051,300
|2
|50
|Jackson Cox
|RHP
|Toutle Lake High School (WA)
|$1,544,500
|3
|88
|$713,000
|4
|116
|$522,700
|5
|146
|$390,500
|6
|176
|$296,100
|7
|206
|$231,400
|8
|236
|$185,200
|9
|266
|$163,200
|10
|296
|$153,100
|11
|326
|12
|356
|13
|386
|14
|416
|15
|446
|16
|476
|17
|506
|18
|536
|19
|566
|20
|596
