MLB Draft 2022, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

On Sunday night the Colorado Rockies selected Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes with the 10th overall pick in the MLB Amatuer Draft. They also made three other picks: Florida OF Sterlin Thompson (31st), Tennessee OF Jordan Beck (38th) and high school RHP Jackson Cox (50th).

Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.

Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

Round 3: 88th

Round 4: 116th

Round 5: 146th

Round 6: 176th

Round 7: 206th

Round 8: 236th

Round 9: 266th

Round 10: 296th

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.