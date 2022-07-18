 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2022, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies will make eight selections over the second day of the draft

By Evan Lang
On Sunday night the Colorado Rockies selected Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes with the 10th overall pick in the MLB Amatuer Draft. They also made three other picks: Florida OF Sterlin Thompson (31st), Tennessee OF Jordan Beck (38th) and high school RHP Jackson Cox (50th).

Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.

Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

  • Round 3: 88th
  • Round 4: 116th
  • Round 5: 146th
  • Round 6: 176th
  • Round 7: 206th
  • Round 8: 236th
  • Round 9: 266th
  • Round 10: 296th

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.

Rockies Draft 2022 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed Slot Value
1 10 Gabriel Hughes RHP Gonzaga $4,980,400
1 (Comp Pick) 31 Sterlin Thompson OF Florida $2,429,300
CBA 38 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee $2,051,300
2 50 Jackson Cox RHP Toutle Lake High School (WA) $1,544,500
3 88 $713,000
4 116 $522,700
5 146 $390,500
6 176 $296,100
7 206 $231,400
8 236 $185,200
9 266 $163,200
10 296 $153,100
11 326
12 356
13 386
14 416
15 446
16 476
17 506
18 536
19 566
20 596

