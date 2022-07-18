Affected by Altitude: Sponsored by Nik-L-Nips

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Reunited and it feels so good! Mac, Skyler, and Evan are together again at last for another episode of Affected by Altitude! This week, Elehuris Montero has mercifully been sent back down to Triple-A Albuquerque to get regular at bats after wasting away on the Colorado Rockies bench for a month. Colton Welker has been designated for assignment and claimed by the San Francisco Giants... How will this come back to haunt us? José Iglesias is one of the best hitters in the national league, which is great for his trade value. It’s a shame that Bill Schmidt has indicated the Rockies will not be sellers at the deadline despite ending the first half seven games below .500 with no playoff berth in sight. We break down the Rockies desperate need to sell assets juxtaposed by the frustrating attitude of the front office.

At least we have CJ Cron being an All-Star to fall back on, right? We also play a game with Mac: “Let’s Make a Deal!”

