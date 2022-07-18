Yesterday, the 2022 MLB Draft kicked off. The Rockies took pitcher Gabriel Hughes with the 10th overall pick, outfielder Sterlin Thompson with the 31st overall pick, outfielder Jordan Beck with the 38th overall pick, and pitcher Jackson Cox with the 50th to round out the day. Today, they’ll start with Round 3 of the draft, and finish with Round 10.

The later rounds don’t have the same success rate as the first couple, but they’ve produced some quality big leaguers for the Rockies over the years nonetheless. Here’s a look back at some of the picks that worked out best.

1996 Draft, 3rd Round (86th overall) - Shawn Chacon

A home-grown Colorado player, Chacon was taken out of Greeley HS in 1996. He reached the majors with the Rockies in 2001 and became a mainstay on the staff until being traded to the Yankees in 2005. He was an All-Star in 2003, and his best season (by WAR) ended up being the year he was traded - he totaled 4.6 WAR that year between Colorado and New York, his eventual career high by more than two wins.

2012 Draft, 3rd Round (105th overall) - Tom Murphy

Drafted out of the University of Buffalo, Murphy was at the time the latest nominee for the “Rockies Catcher of the Future” position. He reached the majors in 2015, three years after his draft day, but was unable to find sustained success with the Rockies. He was selected off waivers by the Giants in 2019 before being immediately flipped to the Mariners. Since there, he’s developed as a hitter, posting an .858 OPS in 2019 and .894 OPS thus far into 2022.

2010 Draft, 4th Round (140th overall) - Russell Wilson

Although he never appeared in a game in a Rockies uniform, Colorado fans won’t have to wait much longer to see him representing their state. Broncos Country, let’s ride.

1998 Draft, 7th Round (210th overall) - Matt Holliday

One of these things is not like the other: 44.5 career WAR, over 300 HRs, over 2000 hits, 7th round draft pick. The Rockies brass took a chance on a kid from Stillwater High School in 1998 in taking Holliday, a high-upside high school hitter, but no one predicted nor could have even hoped for the amount of production the Rockies got out of him. He reached the bigs six years after his draft date and immediately made an impact, being selected as an All-Star seven times in his career. He left the Rockies as a part of a trade to the Athletics that netted the Rockies both Huston Street and Carlos Gonzalez.

2010 Draft, 8th Round (260th overall) - Corey Dickerson

One of the players that the Rockies initially drafted in high school (in the 29th round of the 2009 draft, for Dickerson), the team finally took him for good in the eighth round of the next year’s draft. Dickerson played a solid two and a half seasons for the Rockies before the team capitalized on his value after a 3.1 WAR sophomore campaign, trading him (along with Kevin Padlo) for Germán Márquez and Jake McGee.

Benny Montgomery (no. 2 PuRP) is not your average prospect. You can see that from his stats, his tools, and apparently also his personality. When sent a stack of baseball cards to autograph for various card manufacturers, Montgomery chose to sign different versions of his signature (or even different signatures) on each. The ensuing reaction has been largely positive from the public, but mixed from the manufacturers - apparently you’re not supposed to sign someone else’s name on your baseball card. Who knew?

On the Farm

The ‘topes earned the series split Sunday against the River Cats, relying on a four-run seventh inning to take the lead for good. LJ Hatch homered, Dom Nunez tripled, Elehuris Montero doubled, and D.J. Peterson singled to provide the run scoring plays in the inning. Bret Boswell added an insurance home run in the eighth, his second RBI on the day. Albuquerque will have the All-Star break off, then return to action Friday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU).

Similar to Albuquerque, Hartford took advantage of a run-scoring seventh inning, putting up six tallies to secure the win. Michael Toglia hit a grand slam to lead the way, and the Yard Goats were patient on the day, taking advantage of the five walks issued by the Harrisburg staff. Hartford will ride a five game winning streak into Binghamton, taking on the Rumble Ponies on Friday

Julio Carreras, Warming Bernabel, Hunter Goodman, and Bladimir Restituyo all had two hits on the day to lead Spokane to a victory in Eugene. Carreras and Restituyo added stolen bases each. On Friday, the Indians will face off against the Vancouver Canadians, after the All-Star break.

Fresno couldn’t contain Cucamonga’s offense Sunday, allowing 12 runs on 18 hits, enough for most people in their lineup to reach twice. Juan Brito had a hit, run scored, two walks, and a steal to provide an effort. Next, Fresno will play the Stockton Ports.

