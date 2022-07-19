MLB Draft 2022, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made four picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB Amateur Draft, and another eight last night on day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2022 draft class.
Start time: 12:00pm MDT
Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv
Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter
The Rockies will make the following picks today:
- Round 11: 326th
- Round 12: 356th
- Round 13: 386th
- Round 14: 416th
- Round 15: 446th
- Round 16: 476th
- Round 17: 506th
- Round 18: 536th
- Round 19: 566th
- Round 20: 596th
You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.
Rockies Draft 2022 Picks and Signings Tracker
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|School
|Signed
|Slot Value
|1
|10
|Gabriel Hughes
|RHP
|Gonzaga
|$4,980,400
|1 (Comp Pick)
|31
|Sterlin Thompson
|OF
|Florida
|$2,429,300
|CBA
|38
|Jordan Beck
|OF
|Tennessee
|$2,051,300
|2
|50
|Jackson Cox
|RHP
|Toutle Lake High School (WA)
|$1,544,500
|3
|88
|Carson Palmquist
|LHP
|Miami (FL)
|$713,000
|4
|116
|Ryan Ritter
|SS
|Kentucky
|$522,700
|5
|146
|Connor Staine
|RHP
|Central Florida
|$390,500
|6
|176
|Michael Prosecky
|LHP
|Louisville
|$296,100
|7
|206
|Kody Huff
|C
|Stanford
|$231,400
|8
|236
|Davis Palermo
|RHP
|North Carolina
|$185,200
|9
|266
|Brad Cumbest
|OF
|Mississippi State
|$163,200
|10
|296
|Zach Agnos
|RHP
|East Carolina
|$153,100
|11
|326
|Carson Skipper
|LHP
|Auburn
|12
|356
|Caleb Franzen
|LHP
|University of Portland (OR)
|13
|386
|Blake Adams
|RHP
|Kansas State
|14
|416
|Braxton Hyde
|RHP
|Butler County Community College
|15
|446
|Brady Hill
|RHP/OF
|San Jose State
|16
|476
|Austin Becker
|RHP
|Texas Tech
|17
|506
|Tyler Hoffman
|RHP
|Tulane
|18
|536
|Javier Ramos
|RHP
|Oklahoma
|19
|566
|Skyler Messinger
|3B
|Texas
|20
|596
|Carlos Torres
|RHP
|Lehigh
