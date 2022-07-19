 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Draft 2022, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Rockies will make their final ten picks of the 2022 Amateur Draft today.

By Evan Lang
/ new

The Colorado Rockies made four picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB Amateur Draft, and another eight last night on day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2022 draft class.

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

  • Round 11: 326th
  • Round 12: 356th
  • Round 13: 386th
  • Round 14: 416th
  • Round 15: 446th
  • Round 16: 476th
  • Round 17: 506th
  • Round 18: 536th
  • Round 19: 566th
  • Round 20: 596th

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.

Rockies Draft 2022 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed Slot Value
Round Pick Player Position School Signed Slot Value
1 10 Gabriel Hughes RHP Gonzaga $4,980,400
1 (Comp Pick) 31 Sterlin Thompson OF Florida $2,429,300
CBA 38 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee $2,051,300
2 50 Jackson Cox RHP Toutle Lake High School (WA) $1,544,500
3 88 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami (FL) $713,000
4 116 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky $522,700
5 146 Connor Staine RHP Central Florida $390,500
6 176 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville $296,100
7 206 Kody Huff C Stanford $231,400
8 236 Davis Palermo RHP North Carolina $185,200
9 266 Brad Cumbest OF Mississippi State $163,200
10 296 Zach Agnos RHP East Carolina $153,100
11 326 Carson Skipper LHP Auburn
12 356 Caleb Franzen LHP University of Portland (OR)
13 386 Blake Adams RHP Kansas State
14 416 Braxton Hyde RHP Butler County Community College
15 446 Brady Hill RHP/OF San Jose State
16 476 Austin Becker RHP Texas Tech
17 506 Tyler Hoffman RHP Tulane
18 536 Javier Ramos RHP Oklahoma
19 566 Skyler Messinger 3B Texas
20 596 Carlos Torres RHP Lehigh

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...