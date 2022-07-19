MLB Draft 2022, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made four picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB Amateur Draft, and another eight last night on day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2022 draft class.

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

Round 11: 326th

Round 12: 356th

Round 13: 386th

Round 14: 416th

Round 15: 446th

Round 16: 476th

Round 17: 506th

Round 18: 536th

Round 19: 566th

Round 20: 596th

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.