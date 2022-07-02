Colorado Rockies game no. 78 thread: Dallas Keuchel vs Austin Gomber

The Colorado Rockies will be looking to even up the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight.

Austin Gomber (3-7, 6.55 ERA) will try and help the Rockies get a win tonight. Gomber’s last two appearances were less than ideal, seeing 2 2⁄ 3 innings on June 26 and only 1 2⁄ 3 on June 22. The Rockies will need to get more than that out of him tonight in order to refrain from tapping into the bullpen, especially after Antonio Senzatela’s short start in last night’s game.

The D-backs will call on Dallas Keuchel (2-5, 7.93 ERA). His last start was not ideal, giving up four runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. That outing was his only appearance in the month of June, so it’s possible that the Rockies can find his weakness and find a way to thrive offensively tonight. Let’s hope for offensive fireworks in addition to the fireworks scheduled after the game.

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: