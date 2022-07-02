Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 7: Welcome to Coors Field

The Rockies took an early lead and were able to maintain it throughout the game to even up the series against the Diamondbacks.

Hello Rockies offense

A four-run lead to start a game is definitely the momentum the Rockies needed tonight. The Rockies were able to get some men on base in the bottom of the first inning after a Kris Bryant single and a fielders choice and a throwing error. CJ Cron singled to bring home Kris Bryant and then a home run from Brendan Rodgers gave the Rockies four-run lead early.

In the fourth inning the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to two, but the Rockies weren’t done just yet. Randal Grichuk doubled followed by walks by both Ryan McMahon and Brian Serven, and the Connor Joe became the hero. He tripled bringing giving the Rockies a five-run lead (and for those of you that know, taco’s.)

I got nervous

The Rockies gave up three more runs to the Diamondbacks and in the top of the sixth inning the score was looking more dismal and felt like a true “coors game” when the Diamondbacks having five runs to the Rockies seven.

But, I had nothing to fear. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Rockies were able to tack on more runs making the score 11-5 with the Rockies holding that lead until the top of the ninth inning.

The ninth inning theatrics had me a bit nervous after Jhoulys Chacin looked a bit sloppy and then gave up a two-run homer to Daulton Varsho, but was ultimately able to maintain the lead for the win.

Up next

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will face each other in a rubber match tomorrow. Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.32 ERA) will take the mound for the D-backs and the Rockies will call on Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.49 ERA). Hopefully it will be a Kuhl game.

First pitch is at 1:10pm. See you then!