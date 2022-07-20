MLB Draft 2022: Rockies Day 3 Recap, Rounds 11-20

The Colorado Rockies made 12 selections over the first two days of the draft and made their final 10 selections on Tuesday as the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft drew to a close. The Rockies went on a huge run for pitchers, with nine of their final ten picks being arms to add to the prospect pool.

You can find information on the previous rounds here:

Round 1 | Round 1C | Round CB-A | Round 2 | Rounds 3-10

In the 11th round, with pick number 326, the Rockies select LHP Carson Skipper from Auburn University

A 6’2’’ lefty from Trussville, Alabama, Carson Skipper began his collegiate career at Auburn as a starter before transitioning to the bullpen. Skipper pitched 58 2⁄ 3 innings over 27 appearances out of the Tigers’ pen in 2022 with an ERA of 4.45, 70 strikeouts (10.7 K/9) and just 14 walks (2.1BB/9). He throws out of a high arm slot with a four seam fastball in the low 90s. Skipper throws three breaking pitches, though his curveball with slurve action and his slider are very similar in break. He also throws a solid changeup. Skipper’s versatility could pay dividends for the Rockies, as he can start games and throw multiple innings out of the bullpen. 16 of his 27 appearances in 2022 were for multiple innings. His solid command and strong strikeout-to-walk rate (5.00) are also a plus.

In the 12th round, with pick number 356, the Rockies select LHP Caleb Franzen from the University of Portland (OR)

Caleb Franzen is a 6’3’’ lefty who split time as a starter and reliever during his career with Portland. In 2022 he made 18 appearances—seven of which were starts—over 59 1⁄ 3 innings while posting a 4.85 ERA. His ability to strike out batters improved every year at Portland with his K/9 going from 8.5 to 10.5 over three seasons. He throws a three pitch mix out of a low three quarters arm slot consisting of a low 90s fastball with running movement, a changeup, and a sweeping slider. Franzen’s slider and changeup are his main appeal. The slider had a whiff rate of 44% while the changeup pulled a 53% whiff rate.

In the 13th round, with pick number 386, the Rockies select RHP Blake Adams from Kansas State University

Blake Adams spent a minimal part of two seasons at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Kansas State for his junior year. Adams made 17 appearances for the Wildcats over 87 innings with a 5.07 ERA while working mostly as a starter. Adams led the team in innings pitched and in strikeouts with 90, but also led the team in walks with 34. Through 13 starts Adams threw six quality starts, including a stretch where he threw four straight in late February/early March. His fastball hits low-to-mid 90s while topping out at 94 MPH, and he throws a slider with sharp break, and a curveball.

Make it a Blaker's dozen



12 strikeouts in 7 IP for @blake_adams_10 | #KStateBSB pic.twitter.com/8fvJS6uTa8 — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) February 26, 2022

In the 14th round, with pick number 416, the Rockies select RHP Braxton Hyde from Butler County Community College (KS)

Surprisingly not the only Braxton in the Rockies’ farm system, Braxton Hyde is the Rockies’ sole JuCo selection in the 2022 draft. Hyde made 15 appearances this past season—all of which were starts— and threw 73 innings with a 4.68 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and a 12.08 K/9. Hyde pitches with a high leg kick out of a three quarters arm slot. His fastball ranges from 89-93 MPH with running action, and he throws both a slider and changeup in the mid-80s as his primary strikeout pitches. Hyde does appear to have a commitment to Oral Roberts.

In the 15th round, with pick number 446, the Rockies select RHP/OF Brady Hill from San Jose State University

A two-way player from Spokane, Washington (where the Rockies’ High-A affiliate plays), Brady Hill split time between playing in the outfield and acting as San Jose State’s primary closer. As a hitter he slashed .270/.370/.302 with two doubles, three RsBI, nine walks, and 21 strikeouts over 74 plate appearances. He also stole three bases. As a pitcher Hill made 24 appearances over 26 1⁄ 3 innings with ten saves and a 6.15 ERA. Command was an issue as he had a strikeout-to-walk rate of 1.27 by issuing 22 walks to his 28 strikeouts. His primary pitch is a four seam fastball that tops out at 97 MPH with a 29% whiff rate. His only secondary pitch is a slider. Hill was named second team All-Mountain West in 2022.

B8 | @brady_hill0910 with the RBI single to take the lead...Spartans have taken control of the game up 13-7 now#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/mNiYnQFIM4 — San José State Baseball (@SanJoseStateBSB) March 30, 2022

In the 16th round, with pick number 476, the Rockies select RHP Austin Becker from Texas Tech University

Austin Becker is a 6’5’’ reliever from Texas Tech, though he did start seven games during his time with the Red Raiders. In 2022 Becker made 13 appearances—10 out of the bullpen—over 21 innings for a 4.29 ERA. Becker had a strong 12.9 K/9 rate in 2022 with 30 strikeouts, though he did walk 15 batters for a 6.4 BB/9. Becker played summer ball with the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League, where he made six bullpen appearances for 10 innings of work and a 1.80 ERA. His fastball clocks in between 92 and 96 MPH, but his true bread and butter is the changeup. Becker’s changeup hits up to 88 MPH and had opposing batters whiffing at a 52% clip.

In the 17th round, with pick number 506, the Rockies select RHP Tyler Hoffman from Tulane University

Tyler Hoffman was mostly a starter over his two seasons at Tulane, starting 12-of-13 appearances in 2021 but 6-of-18 in 2022. Hoffman struggled a bit in 2022 compared to his freshman year. His K/9 dipped from 13.1 to 7.5 while his ERA went up almost two full points in 12 fewer innings of work. What helped his draft stock is a seven game stint with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League. In those seven appearances and eight innings—all out of the bullpen—Hoffman posted an ERA of 2.25 with ten strikeouts to five walks. His four seam fastball can hit 97 MPH while his slider ranges in the mid-to-high 80s as his primary put-away pitch.

Tyler Hoffman (‘22 Elig) bringing some heat out of the ‘pen. High energy delivery, lived mostly 94-95 & ripped SLs @ 85-87; good look at it here. #PGDraft @GreenWaveBSB pic.twitter.com/fmAR0ZVVZJ — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 16, 2022

In the 18th round, with pick number 536, the Rockies select RHP Javier Ramos from the University of Oklahoma

A native of Oklahoma, Javier Ramos bounced from Seminole State College to Missouri State University before landing with his hometown Sooners. Ramos pitched 22 2⁄ 3 innings while making 15 appearances (one start) with Oklahoma. He posted an ERA of 5.16 and struggled with walks. Ramos walked 15 batters for a 6.0 BB/9 compared to his 24 strikeouts and 9.5 K/9. At 6’6’’ and 206 pounds, Ramos is a big bodied reliever with an energetic three quarters arm slot. His four seam fastball generally sits mid-90s but can hit as high as 98 MPH. Meanwhile his slider sits low-to-mid 80s.

Fun arm for the #Sooners in Javier Ramos (@OU_Baseball ). 6-6 with a real whippy arm, worked 93-96/97. SL @ 82 CH @ 83. Big upside. #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/MhpVuJh7wu — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 6, 2022

In the 19th round, with pick number 566, the Rockies select 3 Skyler Messinger from the University of Texas

Can you really call it a Rockies draft if they don’t take a local guy? Skyler Messinger was born in Boulder and attended Niwot High School before playing college ball. Messinger played four years with the University of Kansas, with his best season being his senior year in 2021. He slashed .324/.398/.460 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 39 RsBI over 213 at-bats. Messinger transferred as a graduate to the University of Texas, where he quickly topped his best season at Kansas. In 2022 with the Longhorns Messinger hit an excellent .364/.414/.560 over 250 at-bats with 11 home runs and 59 RsBI. Defensively sound, Messinger took most of his reps at third base but has experience shortstop and second base as well.

MESSI IS A DEFENDER. @MessingerSkye makes an insane play to close out the 3rd. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/T1w22W8ulh — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 7, 2022

In the 20th round, with pick number 596, the Rockies select RHP Carlos Torres from Lehigh University

A 6’4’’, 240 pound righty from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Carlos Torres played three seasons with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the NCAA’s Patriot League with a career ERA of 8.17 over 16 total appearances. Torres’ final year at Lehigh saw him post a 7.53 ERA over 34 2⁄ 3 innings in 11 appearances with eight starts. He walked 20 batters for a BB/9 of 5.2 while striking out 45 for an 11.7 K/9. Torres turned in a strong summer performance with the Vermont Mountaineers to bump up his draft stock. Over seven appearances and five starts through 25 1⁄ 3 innings Torres had an ERA of 2.49 with 30 strikeouts. Torres throws a four pitch mix consisting of a low-to-mid 90s fastball, plus an arsenal of breaking pitches—slider, curveball, and changeup—he uses to generate swings and misses for strikeouts.

There's no doubt, this kid can pitch.



The @Rockies got a catch in Carlos Torres. pic.twitter.com/kzpvtB1K3T — Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) July 19, 2022

★ ★ ★

With that, the Colorado Rockies’ 2022 MLB Draft draws to a close. We will have more information about signings and slot bonuses over the next few weeks as the next generation of Rockies farmhands looks to make their mark in professional baseball.