Rockies’ 2022 draft results and signings tracker

The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books! The Colorado Rockies made 22 picks in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. With their first pick—10th overall—they selected Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes and made three additional day one picks. Their final pick of the draft was Carlos Torres, a right-handed pitcher from Lehigh University.

The Rockies went heavy on pitchers in this year’s draft. 16 of their 22 selections were pitchers and the remaining six were position players. Two of the pitchers drafted—San Jose State’s Brady Hill and East Carolina’s Zach Agnos—are two-way players. The Rockies selected just one high school player in Jackson Cox out of Toutle Lake High School in Toutle, Washington. They also drafted one JuCo player in Braxton Hyde out of Butler County Community College in Kansas. The Rockies selected nine consecutive pitchers in rounds 10-18, while only drafting consecutive position players in the compensation (1C) and competitive balance (CB-A) rounds.

Overall the Rockies drafted 16 pitchers (12 right-handed and four left-handed), two infielders (a shortstop and a third baseman, three outfielders, and a catcher.

In 2020 and 2021 undrafted players were capped at a $20,000 signing bonus. However, starting this year with the new CBA there is no longer a maximum signing bonus for undrafted free agents. The one caveat is that any bonus over $125,000 will count against the team’s bonus pool.

As of July 20th, the Rockies have signed one undrafted free agent in Texas Tech 3B Parker Kelly. Kelly hit .284/.387/.528 with 19 doubles, two triples, ten home runs, and 48 RsBI in his final year with the Red Raiders.