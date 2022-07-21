 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockies’ 2022 draft results and signings tracker

Here’s a list of who has signed with the organization following the All-Star Week 2022 draft

By Evan Lang
The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books! The Colorado Rockies made 22 picks in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. With their first pick—10th overall—they selected Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes and made three additional day one picks. Their final pick of the draft was Carlos Torres, a right-handed pitcher from Lehigh University.

The Rockies went heavy on pitchers in this year’s draft. 16 of their 22 selections were pitchers and the remaining six were position players. Two of the pitchers drafted—San Jose State’s Brady Hill and East Carolina’s Zach Agnos—are two-way players. The Rockies selected just one high school player in Jackson Cox out of Toutle Lake High School in Toutle, Washington. They also drafted one JuCo player in Braxton Hyde out of Butler County Community College in Kansas. The Rockies selected nine consecutive pitchers in rounds 10-18, while only drafting consecutive position players in the compensation (1C) and competitive balance (CB-A) rounds.

Overall the Rockies drafted 16 pitchers (12 right-handed and four left-handed), two infielders (a shortstop and a third baseman, three outfielders, and a catcher.

In 2020 and 2021 undrafted players were capped at a $20,000 signing bonus. However, starting this year with the new CBA there is no longer a maximum signing bonus for undrafted free agents. The one caveat is that any bonus over $125,000 will count against the team’s bonus pool.

As of July 20th, the Rockies have signed one undrafted free agent in Texas Tech 3B Parker Kelly. Kelly hit .284/.387/.528 with 19 doubles, two triples, ten home runs, and 48 RsBI in his final year with the Red Raiders.

Rockies Draft 2022 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed Slot Value
1 10 Gabriel Hughes RHP Gonzaga $4,980,400
1 (Comp Pick) 31 Sterlin Thompson OF Florida $2,429,300
CBA 38 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee $2,051,300
2 50 Jackson Cox RHP Toutle Lake High School (WA) $1,544,500
3 88 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami (FL) $713,000
4 116 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky $522,700
5 146 Connor Staine RHP Central Florida $390,500
6 176 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville $296,100
7 206 Kody Huff C Stanford $231,400
8 236 Davis Palermo RHP North Carolina $185,200
9 266 Brad Cumbest OF Mississippi State $163,200
10 296 Zach Agnos RHP East Carolina $153,100
11 326 Carson Skipper LHP Auburn
12 356 Caleb Franzen LHP University of Portland (OR)
13 386 Blake Adams RHP Kansas State
14 416 Braxton Hyde RHP Butler County Community College
15 446 Brady Hill RHP/OF San Jose State
16 476 Austin Becker RHP Texas Tech
17 506 Tyler Hoffman RHP Tulane
18 536 Javier Ramos RHP Oklahoma
19 566 Skyler Messinger 3B Texas
20 596 Carlos Torres RHP Lehigh
UDFA Parker Kelly 3B Texas Tech

