Colorado Rockies game no. 94 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Corbin Burnes

The All-Star break is now behind us, and it’s time to get back to regular season baseball. The Rockies and Brewers will therefore kick off a series in Milwaukee on Friday evening as Colorado tries to climb back to .500

Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.95 ERA) was just activated from the IL earlier today, just in time to start tonight’s game. He last pitched on July 1st in Denver against the Diamondbacks, exiting after two innings after he felt tightness in his shoulder. His rehab assignment in Triple-A Albuquerque saw the right-hander throw nine innings and allow 12 hits and two walks to the tune of a 5.00 ERA. He did not strike out a batter in that span. Senzatela will be welcomed back to the bigs by the Brewers, a team he owns a career 3.12 ERA against in his 26 innings. Interestingly, despite not being known as a strikeout pitcher, “Senza” has recorded 23 in that span.

The Rockies will have a tough task when they take their at-bats against Milwaukee’s starter, Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.14 ERA). He’s fresh off the break as, despite being named an All-Star, opted not to participate in the event. Burnes has become one of the most elite pitchers in the National League, and has backed up that reputation lately. He’s made three starts in July and hasn’t allowed more than one run in any of them despite logging at least six innings in each. Burnes has struggled against Colorado in his career - a 5.71 ERA in 17 1⁄ 3 innings. Will the Rockies make him look human on Friday night?

With how he was playing in the final few games before the All-Star break, Sam Hilliard has been rewarded with more playing time and a spot in tonight’s lineup. The left-right matchup probably doesn’t hurt either as he’s hitting almost .100 points higher against right-handers versus southpaws.

With Senzatela back in Colorado’s rotation, lefty Austin Gomber has been moved to the bullpen. We’ll see if he makes an appearance tonight.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: ATT SportsNet-RM, MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: