Colorado Rockies game no. 95 thread: José Ureña vs. Brandon Woodruff

The Rockies lost their first game back from the All-Star Break in heartbreaking fashion — taking an early 2-0 lead, losing that lead, tying it up multiple times in the later innings, and ultimately falling in 13 on a single by Luis Urias.

José Ureña (1-1, 2.0 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last start on July 16 against the Pirates, Ureña pitched six shutout innings. He allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two in the Star Wars Night 2-0 victory. It was his first victory in a Rockies uniform in three starts. It was also his first victory of 2022. Ureña started 2022 with the Brewers, making three appearances and not factoring into any of the decisions. He did post a 3.52 ERA with the Brew Crew before electing minor-league free agency and signing with the Rockies, who have stretched him into being a starter.

Ureña will duel Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93 ERA). Woodruff was drafted by the Brewers in the 11th round of the 2014 draft and made his debut in August 2017. The right-hander has made 13 starts this season, including last week’s at San Francisco. Woodruff pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings against the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits with a hit batter, five walks and four strikeouts in the 8-5 loss.

Here’s to Game 2!

First Pitch: 5:10 PM MDT

TV: ATT SportsNet-RM, MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: