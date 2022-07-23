Brewers 9, Rockies 4: Late rally falls short after Rox give up nine straight runs

The Brewers scored nine runs in tonight’s game — the most they’ve scored since July 1 to take a 2-0 series lead on the Rockies. They’ve won seven straight against the Rox, and won back-to-back games for the first time since July 3-4. The Rockies did take an early 1-0 lead, but then gave up nine straight after that, including a five-run sixth. They rallied in the ninth, but ultimately it was not enough.

Ureña OK

José Ureña pitched an OK game, despite the box score. Ureña threw 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with five strikeouts, two walks and a home run. That home run came off the bat of Hunter Renfroe in the fourth to put the Brewers up 3-1 and they never looked back.

Things Going Right

There were a few things that went right for the Rockies tonight. The first was the first inning, in which they strung together three straight on-base appearances that ended with Brendan Rodgers scoring José Iglesias on an RBI single (Iglesias singled two at-bats earlier, and C.J. Cron walked).

The Rockies also turned two beautiful double plays in the third and fourth innings.

Finally, C.J. Cron and Yonathan Daza refused to let the Rockies go quietly after letting the Brewers score nine straight runs. Cron hit a 430-foot homer to center field in the top of the ninth (his 22nd of the season) and later on Daza hit a 394-footer with two outs (his first of the year).

C.J. Cron's 22nd HR of the season

430 FT to dead center

107.6 MPH off the bat pic.twitter.com/Q1TKRkoqA3 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 24, 2022

Yonathan Daza's 1st HR of the season pic.twitter.com/699eZXb7FJ — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 24, 2022

Unfortunately, though, the rally did fall short.

Things Going Wrong

While there were a few things that went right for the Rockies, there were plenty that went wrong.

The Renfroe homer was one of them, but the sixth inning was the worst. Willy Adames singled, and then Rowdy Tellez scored on an error by C.J. Cron — his first of the night. Andrew McCutchen popped out, but then Kolton Wong singled to score Adames. Jhoulys Chacín relieved Ureña and allowed three straight baserunners and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch. Tyrone Taylor popped out, but Yelich recorded his only hit of the night — an RBI single. Adames came back around and popped out to end the inning.

There were a total of two errors in the game for the Rox — the Cron error in the sixth and another by Robert Stephenson in a pickoff attempt in the eighth. Not great.

Up Next

This all being said, the Rockies will look to start a series split against the Brewers tomorrow in Game 3 of 4. Chad Kuhl will pitch against Brewers’ lefty Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 12:10pm MT. See you then!