Earlier this week, ESPN Films premiered their brand new documentary series focusing on Derek Jeter and his career. There is sure to be plenty of talk about the contents that come from that series on the internet, but our friends over at Blake Street Banter got me thinking when they posed an intriguing question.

Encompassing everything the player is - in and out of the lines — which #Rockies player would you want a docuseries about and why? — Blake Street Banter ⚾ (@blakestbanter) July 20, 2022

The Colorado Rockies have had plenty of notable players with plenty of impact on the franchise, while others have also had some amazing stories. Not to mention, there are some great stories in Rockies history that could benefit greatly from an in-depth look at the players and personnel involved.

“The ToddFather”

Anyone can agree that perhaps the best player-focused docuseries would be about Todd Helton. Spending his entire 17-year career with the Rockies is an incredible feat and he remains the top offensive player in team history. The series could focus on Helton’s time as a college quarterback and baseball player at Tennessee, before joining the Rockies and following his journey through the organization. Imagine a closer look at his historical seasons in 2000 and 2001, featuring interviews and insights from Helton himself, as well as teammates like Larry Walker.

A series could also give more insight into a franchise player stuck in the doldrum seasons of a team constantly failing to compete, but still sticks around. Then we’d see highlights of the 2007 season, and eventually his final season in Colorado in 2013, and finally cultivating into his return to the organization as an employee and his eventual induction into the Hall of Fame. It would be a fantastic trip down memory lane and I would love a chance to hear more stories about the greatest Rockie ever that we have never really heard before.

“Crazy Train: The Larry Walker Story”

Just like Helton, Larry Walker is a no-brainer for a docuseries. In fact, I think a series focusing on Walker would be way more entertaining as well as interesting. What a joy it would be to follow his roots in Canada playing hockey and that transition to playing baseball and joining the Montreal Expos organization. I’d love to hear more about the process of him signing with the Rockies in 1995 and that first playoff season. Imagine how great an entire episode focusing on the Blake Street Bombers and the relationships with Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Ellis Burkes, and Andres Galarraga would end up being.

His MVP award in 1997 would also be a great look back on one of the most dominant seasons in Rockies history. We’d also see the transition from the Rockies in the later years to his final ride with the Cardinals before retiring. Perhaps one of the best episodes I envision is all about the saga of his time on the Hall of Fame ballot. His slow rise to finally getting over the 75% threshold on his final ballot is an important story because it encompasses so much about Coors Field bias but also the rise of advanced analytics and the influence of social media campaigns. All in all, I think a Walker series would be incredibly entertaining and interesting.

“Tulo”

What’s that? You want a “The Last Dance”-esque type of series about a competitive player? Well, luckily we’ve got one for you in the form of Troy Tulowitzki. This would be an interesting one that does feel kind of sad by the end because you realize the lost potential of a player with a Hall of Fame trajectory. We’d follow Tulo as he explodes onto the scene with Colorado as a rookie. We’d see a bright-eyed kid with the future well ahead of him as he begins the rise to stardom.

However, as the pressure to win begins to build, we begin to see the intensity emanating from Tulo as he assumes a leadership role with the team. Unfortunately, we’d also have to delve into the deterioration of his relationship with the club, especially Jeff Bridich, leading to the trade in 2015. The series would likely focus on Tulo’s frustrations with injuries and dive more into what drives that competitive urge and worth ethic.

Quick hits

These are a few ideas that I don’t know the logistics of, but think would still make great stories at some point.

A series about Carlos Gonazalez and his journey from Venezuela to being a star with the Rockies would be fantastic.

Nolan Arenado’s series would follow some themes from Tulo’s in terms of competitiveness, but we’d dive more into the shattered relationship with Jeff Bridich that led to the trade.

There is already an old FSN-produced documentary (that can be found on YouTube thanks to an individual) about the Rockies' run to the 2007 World Series, but I would love a remake with a bigger budget from ESPN or MLB Network that can go more in-depth of that entire season.

A series talking about the inaugural 1993 season would be incredibly interesting to explore.

Share your thoughts

I’d just love to see more content about the Rockies from outside sources that do in-depth discussions about the team and help shed some light on the good of the team but won’t shy away from talking about the problems they have had in their history. Either way, it’d be nice to have something baseball related to watch before I binge “Seinfeld” again.

What documentary would you like to see made about the Rockies or one of their players? Share your ideas in the comments below!

On the Farm

Triple-A: Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10, Albuquerque Isotopes 5

Sugar Land won their second straight game against the Isotopes after Corey Oswalt allowed eight runs on 10 hits, including four home runs, in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. The Isotopes bullpen was excellent the rest of the game, allowing just two runs on five hits on the night. Albuquerque had eight knocks, with Wynton Bernard leading the way with a two hit night in which he scored three runs. Sean Bouchard hit his 12th home run of the season, but 10 strikeouts as a team spelt doom for the Isotopes.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats @ Binghamton Rumble Ponies (PPD Due to Rain)

High-A: Spokane Indians 11, Vancouver Canadians 1

Mike Ruff tossed a gem for Spokane while his team’s offense went off against Vancouver. Ruff tossed six innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six batters. The offense totaled 14 hits on the night, with Warming Bernabel and Colin Simpson each tallying three hits. Simpson slugged his 12th home run of the season and led the team with three RBI. Austin Kitchen tossed 2 1⁄ 3 innings of relief, allowing one run on five hits, and ran into trouble in the ninth inning before Robinson Hernandez was called upon to finally close the door on the game.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies 9, Stockton Ports 5

The Grizzlies hopped out to a hot start and dominated the half of the game, scoring nine runs on nine hits. Yanquiel Fernandez tagged his 12th homer of the season during a three-hit night in which he had three RBI, while Benny Montgomery and Braxton Fulford had multi-hit nights. McCade Brown started on the hill and battled through six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while wracking up eight strikeouts as well. Things got close in the ninth inning, when Juan Mejia couldn’t quite find the final out of the inning, leaving with the bases loading and allowing a run in the inning and walking three batters. Luckily, Ever Moya was able to come in and strike out Danny Bautista on three pitches.

