Colorado Rockies game no, 96 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Eric Lauer

Just last week the Colorado Rockies had won a series high five games in a row. Now they’re on a three game skid and on the verge of a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after dropping the first two in a four game series. The second half Rockies have largely been the same as the first half Rockies in their struggles on the road. As .500 slides further and further from view, the Rockies need to step on the gas if they want to deliver on their promise of gunning for the third Wild Card spot.

Chad Kuhl will make his first start of the second half for the Rockies looking to turn things around as well. Since his complete game shutout of the Dodgers to finish June, Kuhl has failed to make it past five innings in three straight starts and has seen his ERA climb to a season high 4.11 over 92 innings. Finding his command will be important, as Kuhl has walked eight batters and given up four home runs in his last three starts and 14 2⁄ 3 innings while only striking out eight batters.

On the bump for the Brew Crew is the left-handed Eric Lauer. Lauer is just one more Brewers pitcher having a strong season with a sub-4.00 ERA. In his case he is pitching to the tune of 3.64 over 17 starts and 96 1⁄ 3 innings. He utilizes a five pitch mix of a four seam fastball, a slider, a cutter, a curveball, and a changeup. Believe it or not his most dangerous pitch is his four seam fastball, which averages 93.5 MPH and has great movement. This fastball has a whiff rate of 30.4% and is his primary put-away putch. Lauer has historically struggled against the Rockies, however, with a 7.30 ERA in nine starts.

First Pitch: 12:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: