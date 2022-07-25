Affected by Altitude: All-Star Breaking Hearts

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Mac, Skyler, and Evan discuss the somewhat lackluster 2022 All-Star Weekend festivities that took place in Los Angeles as we head into the second half of the season. What are the predictions and expectations for the remainder of the year? We also talk the MLB Draft, how we think the Colorado Rockies did, and who our favorite picks are. Meanwhile, drama is brewing in our nation’s capital as Juan Soto declined a 15 year, $440 million contract extension and now might be traded by the Nationals.

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not be open to trading Skyler for Juan Soto. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, July 22nd, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.