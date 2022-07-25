It was a slow week in the minors, with full-season affiliates being out of game action for half of the week during the All-Star break. The DSL and ACL squads resumed their normal schedule, with the biggest development from the short-season squads being the season debut of Chris McMahon (No. 9 PuRP). After an impressive first season in 2021, McMahon had been sidelined since Spring Training with an oblique strain. He joins Jaden Hill (No. 12 PuRP) and Helcris Oliveraz (No. 13 PuRP) as highly-touted pitchers that have recently returned to game-action for the first time this season.
The full-season affiliates were each scheduled for three-game sets in the shortened week. The Albuquerque Isotopes dropped two-of-three at home against Sugar Land (HOU), as did the Spokane Indians against Vancouver (TOR). The Fresno Grizzlies swept their series against Stockton (OAK) and the Hartford Yard Goats earned two wins against Binghamton (NYM). The two games against the Rumble Ponies were all that was played in Hartford, as Saturday’s game was postponed. The Yard Goats are now riding a seven-game winning streak and sit a half-game behind Portland in the division standings.
Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-2, 43-50 overall)
Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) delivered a strong start for the Isotopes, allowing two runs over five innings and picking up the lone win against the Space Cowboys. Justin Lawrence had another fine performance out the bullpen, tossing a perfect inning constructed by striking out the side in his lone appearance.
Wynton Bernard had another fantastic week for the Isotopes, hitting for the cycle over the series with a double, triple and two home runs. He drove-in and scored six runs and accrued 16 total bases in the abbreviated matchup. Those 16 TB tied for the team-lead with Alan Trejo, who delivered a strong power display with three of his six hits leaving the yard. Coco Montes also got in on the action with a 4-for-9 line in two games.
Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-0, 56-33 overall)
The two-headed monster of Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) and Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) at first base has been the cornerstone for Hartford’s recent success. That trend continued as Tolgia hit two homers and scored four runs in two games while Lavigne collected a double and homer in his ten at-bats. Brent Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) also shared the spotlight with a 1.542 OPS and two doubles in eight at-bats. Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) cleared the most ducks off the pond with 5 RBI in two games.
Michael Baird had the first start of the week and threw well, allowing two earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts. Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) toed the rubber in the other game and did not fare well, walking four and surrendering four runs in two innings.
High-A: Spokane Indians (1-2, 44-43 overall)
Spokane’s usually excellent rotation had a hiccup against Vancouver, with six runs allowed in 11 IP. Mike Ruff was not part of the problem, though. Ruff tossed six excellent one-run innings, striking out six while allowing just three hits.
Recent promotions Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) and Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) were the catalysts for the Indians’ lineup against the Canadians. Bernabel drove in three runs and scored two in three games while Goodman collected five hits in 13 AB. Mateo Gil had a day to remember on his 22nd birthday, hitting two home runs and driving-in three on Sunday.
Fresno Grizzlies (3-0, 55-35 overall)
Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) put up POTW-worthy numbers against the Ports once again. In 14 AB, Fernandez had eight hits including a double and home run, drove in four runs and finished with a .571/.600/.857 line. Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) had five hits and a stolen base in three games while Juan Guerrero went a cool 4-for-7 with a homer and 3 RBI in two games.
On the hill, Jarrod Cande delivered a great start with one run allowed on four hits over six innings. McCade Brown (No. 29 PuRP) showed-off his electric arm once again in his start, striking out eight with just one walk issued over six innings in his win.
★ ★ ★
Week of 7/18-7/24 (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|High-A
|0/12
|0
|5
|3
|1
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|5/14
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|1/7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|Triple-A
|3/12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Michael Toglia
|7
|Double-A
|4/10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Brent Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|5/8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|2/11
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|4/13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|3/10
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|2/7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|8/14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|7/14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|5/13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|2/7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|1/5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|High-A
|4/15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|1/8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|5/12
|0
|2
|1
|1
Week of 7/18-7/24 (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|ACL
|1/0
|1.2
|1/1
|0
|1
|Jaden Hill
|12
|ACL
|1/1
|1.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|High-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|Triple-A
|1/1
|5.0
|2/2
|3
|2
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|1/1
|2.0
|4/4
|2
|4
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|DSL
|1/1
|3.0
|0/0
|6
|1
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|1/1
|6.0
|3/2
|8
|1
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|6
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|1/0
|1.0
|0/0
|3
|1
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Season to Date (Hitters)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|H/AB
|HR
|SO
|BB
|SB
|Zac Veen
|1
|High-A
|82/300
|11
|77
|45
|42
|Benny Montgomery
|2
|Low-A
|30/95
|3
|31
|6
|4
|Drew Romo
|3
|High-A
|81/289
|5
|58
|28
|14
|Elehuris Montero
|5
|Triple-A
|74/231
|13
|58
|24
|3
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|Double-A (IL)
|84/264
|13
|64
|25
|17
|Michael Toglia
|7
|Double-A
|69/313
|19
|118
|48
|6
|Ryan Vilade
|8
|Triple-A (IL)
|59/223
|3
|34
|32
|5
|Brent Doyle
|10
|Double-A
|72/299
|12
|105
|16
|17
|Colton Welker
|11
|SF Triple-A (IL)
|12/37
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Adael Amador
|17
|Low-A
|93/308
|11
|45
|52
|17
|Warming Bernabel
|18
|High-A
|104/320
|13
|47
|31
|22
|Grant Lavigne
|22
|Double-A
|93/291
|8
|83
|43
|2
|Aaron Schunk
|24
|Double-A
|78/304
|9
|68
|23
|4
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|25
|Low-A
|88/321
|12
|78
|32
|4
|Dyan Jorge
|26
|DSL
|40/116
|2
|19
|12
|11
|Hunter Goodman
|27
|High-A
|97/334
|23
|102
|28
|4
|Willie MacIver
|28
|Double-A
|53/245
|12
|83
|22
|10
|Eddy Diaz
|30
|High-A
|67/264
|4
|58
|21
|29
|Julio Carreras
|HM
|High-A
|89/314
|10
|87
|22
|8
|Jameson Hannah
|HM
|Double-A (IL)
|27/99
|1
|25
|12
|7
|Juan Brito
|HM
|Low-A
|56/257
|6
|52
|51
|14
|Bladimir Restituyo
|HM
|High-A
|63/245
|4
|56
|4
|15
Season to Date (Pitchers)
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Name
|PuRP Ranking
|Level
|G/GS
|IP
|R/ER
|SO
|BB
|Ryan Rolison
|4
|Triple-A (IL)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chris McMahon
|9
|ACL
|1/0
|1.2
|1/1
|0
|1
|Jaden Hill
|12
|ACL
|3/3
|2.1
|1/1
|4
|1
|Helcris Olivarez
|13
|ACL
|1/1
|2.0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Sam Weatherly
|14
|High-A (IL)
|2/2
|6.1
|4/4
|11
|2
|Ryan Feltner
|15
|Triple-A
|11/11
|51.2
|25/22
|60
|18
|Joe Rock
|16
|High-A
|15/15
|84.0
|42/33
|87
|28
|Noah Davis
|19
|Double-A
|18/18
|86.2
|68/65
|94
|42
|Karl Kauffmann
|20
|Triple-A
|17/17
|86.1
|39/36
|94
|42
|Jordy Vargas
|21
|ACL
|5/3
|19.0
|2/2
|33
|2
|Mitchell Kilkenny
|23
|Double-A
|15/15
|59.2
|39/39
|45
|17
|McCade Brown
|29
|Low-A
|12/12
|61.0
|35/31
|86
|16
|Tony Locey
|HM
|Double-A
|15/15
|78.2
|43/33
|72
|48
|Julian Fernández
|HM
|Triple-A
|34/34
|31.2
|24/22
|34
|21
|Brayan Castillo
|HM
|Low-A
|15/15
|68.1
|51/46
|63
|32
★ ★ ★
Upcoming Schedule
Triple-A Albuquerque: 7-26-7/31 vs Las Vegas (OAK)
Double-A Hartford: 7-26-7/31 vs Portland (BOS)
High-A Spokane: 7-26-7/31 @ Tri-City (LAA)
Low-A Fresno: 7-26-7/31 @ Modesto (SEA)
