It was a slow week in the minors, with full-season affiliates being out of game action for half of the week during the All-Star break. The DSL and ACL squads resumed their normal schedule, with the biggest development from the short-season squads being the season debut of Chris McMahon (No. 9 PuRP). After an impressive first season in 2021, McMahon had been sidelined since Spring Training with an oblique strain. He joins Jaden Hill (No. 12 PuRP) and Helcris Oliveraz (No. 13 PuRP) as highly-touted pitchers that have recently returned to game-action for the first time this season.

The full-season affiliates were each scheduled for three-game sets in the shortened week. The Albuquerque Isotopes dropped two-of-three at home against Sugar Land (HOU), as did the Spokane Indians against Vancouver (TOR). The Fresno Grizzlies swept their series against Stockton (OAK) and the Hartford Yard Goats earned two wins against Binghamton (NYM). The two games against the Rumble Ponies were all that was played in Hartford, as Saturday’s game was postponed. The Yard Goats are now riding a seven-game winning streak and sit a half-game behind Portland in the division standings.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-2, 43-50 overall)

Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) delivered a strong start for the Isotopes, allowing two runs over five innings and picking up the lone win against the Space Cowboys. Justin Lawrence had another fine performance out the bullpen, tossing a perfect inning constructed by striking out the side in his lone appearance.

Wynton Bernard had another fantastic week for the Isotopes, hitting for the cycle over the series with a double, triple and two home runs. He drove-in and scored six runs and accrued 16 total bases in the abbreviated matchup. Those 16 TB tied for the team-lead with Alan Trejo, who delivered a strong power display with three of his six hits leaving the yard. Coco Montes also got in on the action with a 4-for-9 line in two games.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-0, 56-33 overall)

The two-headed monster of Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) and Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) at first base has been the cornerstone for Hartford’s recent success. That trend continued as Tolgia hit two homers and scored four runs in two games while Lavigne collected a double and homer in his ten at-bats. Brent Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) also shared the spotlight with a 1.542 OPS and two doubles in eight at-bats. Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) cleared the most ducks off the pond with 5 RBI in two games.

Michael Baird had the first start of the week and threw well, allowing two earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts. Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) toed the rubber in the other game and did not fare well, walking four and surrendering four runs in two innings.

High-A: Spokane Indians (1-2, 44-43 overall)

Spokane’s usually excellent rotation had a hiccup against Vancouver, with six runs allowed in 11 IP. Mike Ruff was not part of the problem, though. Ruff tossed six excellent one-run innings, striking out six while allowing just three hits.

Recent promotions Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) and Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) were the catalysts for the Indians’ lineup against the Canadians. Bernabel drove in three runs and scored two in three games while Goodman collected five hits in 13 AB. Mateo Gil had a day to remember on his 22nd birthday, hitting two home runs and driving-in three on Sunday.

Fresno Grizzlies (3-0, 55-35 overall)

Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) put up POTW-worthy numbers against the Ports once again. In 14 AB, Fernandez had eight hits including a double and home run, drove in four runs and finished with a .571/.600/.857 line. Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) had five hits and a stolen base in three games while Juan Guerrero went a cool 4-for-7 with a homer and 3 RBI in two games.

On the hill, Jarrod Cande delivered a great start with one run allowed on four hits over six innings. McCade Brown (No. 29 PuRP) showed-off his electric arm once again in his start, striking out eight with just one walk issued over six innings in his win.

Week of 7/18-7/24 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 0/12 0 5 3 1 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 5/14 0 5 1 1 Drew Romo 3 High-A 1/7 0 3 3 1 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 3/12 0 3 2 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 4/10 2 3 0 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 5/8 0 2 0 0 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 2/11 0 0 3 2 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 4/13 0 2 1 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 3/10 1 3 1 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 2/7 1 2 1 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 8/14 1 1 1 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 7/14 0 0 1 1 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 5/13 0 3 0 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 2/7 0 2 1 1 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 1/5 0 1 1 0 Julio Carreras HM High-A 4/15 0 2 0 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 1/8 0 2 2 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 5/12 0 2 1 1

Week of 7/18-7/24 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 1/0 1.2 1/1 0 1 Jaden Hill 12 ACL 1/1 1.0 0/0 1 0 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 3 2 Joe Rock 16 High-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 2.0 4/4 2 4 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jordy Vargas 21 DSL 1/1 3.0 0/0 6 1 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 6.0 3/2 8 1 Tony Locey HM Double-A DNP DNP DNP DNP 6 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 1/0 1.0 0/0 3 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 82/300 11 77 45 42 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 30/95 3 31 6 4 Drew Romo 3 High-A 81/289 5 58 28 14 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 74/231 13 58 24 3 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 69/313 19 118 48 6 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A (IL) 59/223 3 34 32 5 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 72/299 12 105 16 17 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 93/308 11 45 52 17 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 104/320 13 47 31 22 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 93/291 8 83 43 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 78/304 9 68 23 4 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 88/321 12 78 32 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 40/116 2 19 12 11 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 97/334 23 102 28 4 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 53/245 12 83 22 10 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 67/264 4 58 21 29 Julio Carreras HM High-A 89/314 10 87 22 8 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 56/257 6 52 51 14 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 63/245 4 56 4 15

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 ACL 1/0 1.2 1/1 0 1 Jaden Hill 12 ACL 3/3 2.1 1/1 4 1 Helcris Olivarez 13 ACL 1/1 2.0 0/0 1 0 Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) 2/2 6.1 4/4 11 2 Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 11/11 51.2 25/22 60 18 Joe Rock 16 High-A 15/15 84.0 42/33 87 28 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 18/18 86.2 68/65 94 42 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 17/17 86.1 39/36 94 42 Jordy Vargas 21 ACL 5/3 19.0 2/2 33 2 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 15/15 59.2 39/39 45 17 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 12/12 61.0 35/31 86 16 Tony Locey HM Double-A 15/15 78.2 43/33 72 48 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 34/34 31.2 24/22 34 21 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 15/15 68.1 51/46 63 32

Triple-A Albuquerque: 7-26-7/31 vs Las Vegas (OAK)

Double-A Hartford: 7-26-7/31 vs Portland (BOS)

High-A Spokane: 7-26-7/31 @ Tri-City (LAA)

Low-A Fresno: 7-26-7/31 @ Modesto (SEA)