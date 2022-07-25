Colorado Rockies game no. 97 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Ashby

The series loss is already in the books, and the Rockies will now fight to avoid a series sweep in Milwaukee. They’ve lost four in a row overall, and the already distant hope of a second half run that could lead into the postseason for the first time since 2018 looks more distant than ever. The Rockies have the toughest remaining schedule in the Majors, and if they want to stop the season from spiraling out of control, a win today is a must.

Kyle Freeland takes the mound trying to rebound

Appropriately, the Rockies will send lefty Kyle Freeland (18 GS, 4-7, 4.96 ERA, 101.2 IP) to the hill. It’s appropriate because, just like the Rockies, Freeland has been struggling lately. The Denver native has allowed 15 runs in 16 innings across his past three starts, pushing his ERA to almost 5.00. He’s had issues missing bats, as the last time he struck out more than five batters in a start was over two months ago (May 18th vs SF), and he’ll need to be careful with the long ball against a Brewers lineup that ranks fourth in MLB in home runs with 130.

Aaron Ashby makes his first start since signing his extension

The nephew of two time All-Star Andy Ashby will make his first appearance since being extended by the Brewers two days ago. Aaron Ashby (18 G / 12 GS, 4.57 ERA, 2-7, 69.0 IP) is a hard-throwing young lefty with a full four-pitch mix. He lives around 94-98 MPH with his sinking fastball but doesn’t throw it often (around a third of the time) and throws lots of sliders, changeups and curveballs, often pitching backwards. He’s one of the best starters in MLB at generating groundballs, but his control can be his downfall: Ashby has walked over 10% of batters faced this season. He’s yet to record an out past the sixth inning this season as well, so working the count and getting him out of the game should be a must for the Rox in this ballgame.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain | MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM | KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

