Rockies 2, Brewers 0: Freeland bests Ashby in pitcher’s duel

After dropping the first three games of the series, the Colorado Rockies were staring down another winless season in Milwaukee. But, for the first time since May of 2019, Colorado was able to best the Brewers on their home turf behind Kyle Freeland’s best start of 2022.

The news wasn’t all good, however, as José Iglesias was pulled in the second inning after fouling a ball off his foot and may face time on the IL moving forward. But a win is a win, and the victory snapped their four-game losing streak, bringing the club’s record to 44-53 this season.

Dealin’ Freeland

After going winless in his last four starts, Kyle Freeland was overdue for a strong performance. He delivered just that, dazzling the Brewers for seven innings. Aaron Ashby was great for the Brewers, allowing two runs with nine strikeouts in seven innings. But Freeland was better, facing just two batters over the minimum during the start. He racked up seven strikeouts on 99 pitches along the way, enough to earn Kyle his first victory since June 28th and lowering his season ERA 4.64.

Díaz does dong

Elías Díaz has been heating up in July, entering the final game against Milwaukee with not only a six-game hit streak, but recording multiple-hits in each of those games. He did not extend the multi-hit streak, but did record the biggest knock of the night with a solo home run in third inning to give the Rockies the lead.

Just keep hitting. Just keep hitting, hitting, hitting. What do we do? We hit homers.

-Elias Díaz (probably, maybe ) pic.twitter.com/r9Dsb6ew2m — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 26, 2022

The defense does their duty

While Freeland was sharp, he needed some help along the way and Colorado’s defense was up to the task. This is especially true of the infield, even though they played without Iglesias for most of the ballgame.

Freeland, Lucas Gilbreath and Daniel Bard combined for ten outs on the ground compared to just three in the air. A nifty 4-6-3 double play turned by Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson turned away a potential threat from forming in the fourth inning before Elías Díaz did his part defensively in the fifth.

Do not run on Díaz pic.twitter.com/SqeVP0an8H — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 26, 2022

Bardyard dance out of trouble

The aforementioned excellent defense was not so excellent during the final three outs, however. Daniel Bard gave up a lead-off single to Christian Yelich to begin the ninth, but that looked to be irrelevant as Bard induced a routine double-play ball from the next better.

Unfortunately, Brendan Rodgers booted the ball, gifting Milwaukee their first runner in scoring position all game and putting the tying runs on base with nobody out. But the Rockies closer would wiggle out of danger, getting two flyouts before a line-out to Rodgers with the bases loaded concluded the ballgame.

Coming Up Next

After scraping together their first win since the break, the Rockies will return to Colorado to kick-off a six game home stand. The turnaround will be quick, as they face off against Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Germán Márquez will oppose him for the Rockies, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 PM MDT.