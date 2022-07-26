White Sox 2, Rockies 1: Double plays sink all Rox chances in loss

Germán Márquez pitched well and the defense came to play, but the four double plays the Rockies hit into were enough to shut down any scoring opportunities they may have had. As for the White Sox, it was arguably the double play that didn’t happen that handed them the victory as they took the first game of their two-game set with the Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday.

Márquez continues to improve

Germán Márquez looks like a completely different pitcher from the one we saw at the start of the season. He threw his third straight quality start, this time to the tune of six innings and one run allowed. Márquez induced weak contact throughout the game by mixing his pitches and keeping them down in the zone - nine groundouts and six strikeouts attest to that.

His lone blemish came in the top of the fourth inning, and arguably wasn’t even his fault. With one out, AJ Pollock stepped to the plate with runners on first and third and grounded to Garrett Hampson at shortstop for an inning-ending double play. Instead, Hampson bobbled the ball and was unable to make the play, allowing Eloy Jiménez to score from third and give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

Despite the setback, Márquez was able to collect himself and finish a very solid outing.

Germán Márquez

6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K pic.twitter.com/z5IeG1lkmg — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 27, 2022

Double plays for days... but not in the good way

The Rockies have done a good job of turning double plays on defense this season, but have an unsightly habit of grounding into them on offense as well. Multiple potential scoring opportunities were squandered when Chicago’s pitching staff coaxed Colorado’s bats into the dreaded twin killing.

Take the bottom of the second inning when, with the bases loaded with one out, Brian Serven grounded into a 6-4-3 to keep the Rockies off the board. After the Sox took the lead, the Rox had a chance to tie things at one when Kris Bryant stepped into the box with runners at first and third with one out. He too fell victim to the inning-ending double play.

Charlie Blackmon was not immune either, as he grounded into a DP with one out and two on in the seventh frame. Colorado grounded into four double plays in all, and did not score until the ninth inning despite having a baserunner in every frame.

Double plays for days... but this time, the good way

If nothing else, the Rockies defense was locked in. They were able to turn three double plays of their own on Tuesday. In a game that was decided but just two runs, things could have been far more out of reach had it not been for the infield limiting Chicago’s scoring opportunities. The seven total double plays in the game are the most in any contest in 2022.

Unfortunately Jake Bird’s recent skid continued when he allowed Chicago’s second run in the seventh, and despite a ninth-inning home run from Ryan McMahon, it was enough to seal the win for the Sox. Despite allowing the tying run to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, the visitors took the first of two games at Coors, doing just enough to earn the victory.

To end on a high note, here’s the replay of the homer:

Ryan Patrick McMahon has homered in the 9th to make it a 1-run game pic.twitter.com/QFlGS3b74c — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 27, 2022

Up Next

The Rockies will attempt to make the most of their opportunities tomorrow as they try to split the series with Chicago. Colorado sends Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA) to the mound to do battle with the White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:10pm MDT. See you then!