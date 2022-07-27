Colorado Rockies game no. 99 thread: Lucas Giolito vs. Antonio Senzatela

The Rockies have lost four out of five since returning from the All-Star break and will be looking to get back on track today at Coors Field with the second game of a two-game series against the White Sox.

The Rockies will face 2019 All-Star Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA). The righty has 104 strikeouts, which averages out to 10.2 per nine innings (compared to Antonio Senzatela’s 5.3). Giolito has faced the Rockies once in his career, but it was way back in 2016 when he was with the Washington Nationals. Colorado got the best of him, hitting two homers and scoring five runs in five innings on their way to a 5-3 win, but the only position player on the roster from that day to today is Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon has one hit in three at-bats against Giolito.

Senzatala (3-5, 4.98 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. This will be Senzatela’s second game back since returning from a 20-day stint on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. It didn’t go great as he gave up three runs, including two homers, in five innings of work in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. In his first 13 games this season, Senzatela only surrendered five home runs in 60 innings.

Senzatela has struggled this season, only making it through at least the sixth inning four times in 14 starts. He’s got a career-high 1.78 WHIP, but still finds success when he can get groundouts, which he’s doing 44.1% of the time compared to his career average of 51%.

José Iglesias will be back in the lineup after leaving Monday’s game against the Brewers with a foot injury.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: