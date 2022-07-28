Colorado Rockies game no. 100 thread: Tyler Anderson vs José Ureña

Here we are. Game no. 100 for the 2022 MLB season. The Colorado Rockies enter this evening’s game with a 45-54 record, are nine games below .500, and are 21.0 games back in their division. The trade deadline looms as the Rockies begin a four game set against their perpetual bullying big brother in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Curiously, the Rockies have actually done okay against the Dodgers this year with a 4-5 record. However, a series loss here might be the death knell of any belief the Rockies could compete this season. Let’s see how it goes.

José Ureña will make the start on the mound for the Rockies in his second tango against the Dodgers in purple. His first start with the team was a 6 2⁄ 3 inning quality start where he allowed just one earned run. Ureña has three quality starts over four outings since joining the Rockies with an ERA of 3.00 over those 24 innings. He’s given up a lot of contact (23 hits and two home runs) and has walked 10 batters to his 14 strikeouts, but Ureña has been a boon to a struggling Rockies rotation. In his last outing, Ureña was dinged for six earned runs over 5 1⁄ 3 innings, two of which were from inherited runners after the bullpen took over.

On the bump for the Dodgers is an old friend in the left-handed Tyler Anderson. After recently appearing in his first ever All-Star Game, Anderson has an ERA of 2.79 over 18 appearances and 16 starts. This will be his third appearance against the Rockies this season. Over his previous two outings against the Rockies Anderson has an ERA of 4.50 over 10 innings with six strikeouts. Anderson has been working a strong changeup this season with the Dodgers, a pitch that will play well in his old mile high stomping grounds.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: