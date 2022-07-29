Pebble Report Podcast: 2022 MLB Draft Recap

Welcome back to the Pebble Report Podcast!

Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) cover all 20 rounds of the MLB Draft through Colorado eyes; topics include the Rockies selecting a first-round pitcher for the first time since 2019 (and doing so under slot value), a positional state of the union on updated organizational depth, how the club navigated bonus pool money and more.

Draft subtopics also feature the outfield depth Colorado has acquired since drafting Zac Veen in 2020, the general concept of the Rockies drafting high school pitching in an early round, closing out the final 11 rounds of the draft with 10 pitchers, and some immediate (and perhaps early) comparisons of draftees to big leaguers.