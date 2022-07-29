Colorado Rockies game no. 101 thread: Julio Urías vs Chad Kuhl

The Rockies will try to brush themselves off from last night’s rough game and attempt to get back in the win column on Friday night as they play the second of four games against the visiting Dodgers.

Starting for the Dodgers is a familiar face in Julio Urías (6-5, 4.48 ERA). Making his 15th career start against Colorado, the 25-year-old left-hander is no stranger to the friendly confines of Coors Field, as 12 of his 18 career appearances against the Rockies have taken place at elevation. This will be his fourth game against them this season, and in total he’s thrown 13 1⁄ 3 innings to the tune of a 4.73 ERA. Urías has only allowed one run over his last 13 innings pitched (against the Angels and Giants) so maybe he’s due for a tough outing.

The last time Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.48 ERA) faced the Dodgers, he tossed the finest outing of his career: a three-hit shutout at home. While it may be a bit much to expect a repeat of that feat, Kuhl will certainly try to shut down the visitors’ bats after last night’s one-sided affair. The righty is coming off a string of tough starts since the shutout and would like nothing more than to return to the form he exhibited in that outing. Kuhl does pitch far better at home than away, after all.

Manager Bud Black constructed a lineup with a different look than fans are used to this season. Connor Joe, amid a skid that’s seen him hit .164 in July, hits eighth while José Iglesias moves up to the fifth spot. It’s a lineup that Urías is probably not happy to pitch against, as six of the nine batters listed are hitting .300+ against him - and Brian Serven hasn’t faced him yet. We’ll see what rewards the changes reap in the contest.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: