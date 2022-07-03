Colorado Rockies game no. 79 thread: Zac Gallen vs Chad Kuhl

The Colorado Rockies enter their rubber match against the Arizona Diamondbacks in sole possession of being dead last in the National League West. By stepping on the Snakes this afternoon they can be tied for being dead last in the division instead. The Rockies’ bats demolished Arizona last night and they’ll need a similar lively performance today in order to walk away with a win for both the game and the series to put a cap on this homestand.

Toeing the rubber for the Rockies is one Kuhl Kuhstomer in Chad Kuhl. His last time out was nothing special... He just tossed a complete game shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers and their highest payroll in baseball while on the mound at Coors Field. Kuhl has been one of the best surprises of the Rockies season so far and has a rotation-best 3.49 ERA coming into his start today.

On the bump for the Diamondbacks is finesse righty Zac Gallen. Gallen is carrying a strong 3.32 ERA into his start this afternoon and carries a five pitch arsenal of a four seam fastball averaging 94.1 MPH, a changeup, a curveball, a cutter, and a slider. His curveball and changeup both carry a dangerous whiff percentage over 30% when deployed. Gallen squared off against the Rockies on May 8th back in Arizona and came out on top. He pitched seven complete shutout frames while striking out seven.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: