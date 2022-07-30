Colorado Rockies game no. 102 thread: Clayton Kershaw vs Kyle Freeland

The Rockies began the day by announcing a two-year contract extension for Daniel Bard. They’ll try to celebrate the news by besting the Dodgers, who have taken the first two of a four-game series at Coors Field. This will be a rematch of a pitching matchup that took place in late June - a game the Rockies won.

Old foe and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (7-2. 2.49 ERA) will be handed the ball for LA to make his 390th career start. His last outing against Colorado was in June in a losing effort as he allowed six earned runs on nine hits and four walks in four innings. Kershaw probably hates coming up to play in the mountains - his career 4.81 ERA at altitude is the highest of any ballpark (other than Shea Stadium, where’s made just one start). The veteran left-hander is coming off the heels of a tough start in San Francisco - four earned runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings in an eventual Dodgers victory - and may be in for another one on Saturday.

The last time Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.64 ERA) matched up against “Kersh,” he outdueled the living legend when he threw six innings of three-run ball and earned the victory. That’s not his most recent time facing LA though - that would be an Independence Day outing at Dodgers Stadium that saw the Coloradan throw 5 2⁄ 3 innings and allow four runs in a Rockies loss. Interestingly, Freeland actually has far more success away from Coors this season, which goes against his career numbers. We’ll see if he can right the ship tonight.

With the lefty Kershaw on the mound, Ryan McMahon will get a day off from the lineup. Garrett Hampson steps in to play third base, while Yonathan Daza will left field as Kris Bryant is the DH. Hampson and Bryant have both found success against Kershaw in their prior appearances, so keep an eye on them tonight. Charlie Blackmon will again lead off - he owns a career .304 average against the left-hander, despite the unfavorable matchup.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: