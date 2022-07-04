Colorado Rockies game no. 80 thread: Julio Urías vs Kyle Freeland

For the first time this season the Colorado Rockies will face the Dodgers in Los Angelas. Surprisingly, the Rockies have seen success against their NL West foes this season, but all of their games thus far have been from the comfort of Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies will call upon Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31 ERA) tonight. His last appearance, also against the Dodgers, resulted in a win even though he gave up three earned runs. Freeland saw nearly all quality starts the entire month of June going either six or seven full innings in every game he started in the month. If he can continue to be consistent and provide the team with a quality start in LA, the Rockies might a have a chance to win one at Dodger Stadium.

Opposite Freeland will be Julio Urías (6-6, 2.64 ERA). Urías will be a pitching force the Rockies may struggle with. The last time the Rockies faced him they were unable to do much damage and had three earned runs on six hits. It was the only game the Rockies lost in their series at Coors Field in late June.

The Rockies need to find a way to string together hits and provide quality defense (and pitching) on the road in order for them to have a chance at taking this game.

Additionally, the following transactions were made before today’s game.

The Rockies announced today that they have recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 4, 2022

First Pitch: 7:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: