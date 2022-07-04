Dodgers 5, Rockies 3: Another loss at Dodger Stadium

Kyle Freeland appeared to be having an impressive outing, until it wasn’t anymore. As Buddy Black says — that’s baseball. The Rockies ultimately fell 5-3 to the Dodgers.

The 5th inning of pain

The Rockies and Dodgers seemed to be having a pitching duel until Kyle Freeland slipped up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jose Iglesias has just homered in the top of the inning to give the Rockies the lead, but that lead didn’t last long.

Justin Turner singled, Chris Taylor walked and then it was downhill from there. Trayce Thompson sent a ball over the wall to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. But it didn’t end there. Cody Bellinger doubled and Hanser Alberto was able to hit it deep enough to move Bellinger to third on a flyout and then Mookie Betts brought Bellinger home. The Rockies went from having the only hits and the lead to being down 4-1 in the blink of an eye.

The rest of the game

The Dodgers scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning. CJ Cron launched a home run over the fence and in the ninth inning there was some hope. Charlie Blackmon faced old friend Yency Almonte with two runners on and was able to single and bring home Iglesias to give the Rockies another run. Unfortunately they weren’t able to do more than that and ultimately gave Almonte the win for the Dodgers.

Since they couldn’t win, let’s rewatch the Iglesias and Cron homers.

José Iglesias breaks the scoreless tie in the 5th with a solo shot to LCF pic.twitter.com/H30vLAyFGH — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 5, 2022

C.J. Cron's 20th HR of the season pic.twitter.com/2j2YAi8MhO — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 5, 2022

Up Next

Game two against the Dodgers in LA will be tomorrow night. Germán Márquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA) will face Mitch White (1-1, 3.93 ERA). First pitch is at 8:10pm for some more West Coast baseball. We’ll see you then!