Affected by Altitude: Can You Be Log-Jammed in a Two-Man Show?

This week, we’re back after recording a mysterious “lost episode” because Evan got some variety of plague and couldn’t edit last week. Skyler and Evan are here with a two man show to break down the return of Kris Bryant and what the Rockies need to see from him now that he’s back. Meanwhile, the roster is as log-jammed as ever and it’s costing top prospect Elehuris Montero valuable playing time. It needs to be fixed and we discuss how to go about it. Daniel Bard is one of the Rockies’ most valuable trade chips as we approach the deadline with several times reported as being interested in acquiring his services... but the Colorado Rockies also have thoughts of an extension in their heads. Which route would you go down with the 37-year old closer? Finally, June is over at long last. That means it’s time to explore our Position Player, Pitcher, and MVP of the month!

This episode was recorded on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.