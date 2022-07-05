Colorado Rockies game no. 81 thread: Germán Márquez vs Ryan Pepiot

The 2022 MLB season will be halfway over for the Colorado Rockies once they and the Los Angeles Dodgers finish their game on Tuesday. After a late surge put them on the brink of a comeback victory last night, the Rox will try to get things going more early this time around.

They’ll be led by Germán Márquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA), who took some steps forward in June by positing season-best numbers in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, opponent batting average, WHIP... all were improvements upon April and May. Now the 27-year-old right-hander looks to start July on the right foot by taking on a team that he’s had past success against as Márquez looks to build on his career 3.36 ERA in what will be his 14th appearance versus the Dodgers. He last faced them a week ago in Denver in a losing effort.

Los Angeles will counter with Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 3.18 ERA), who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma for tonight’s start. Pepiot pitched three starts for the Dodgers in May, never pitching more than 4 1⁄ 3 innings. His biggest hurdle has been his command (or lack thereof) as he’s allowed 11 free passes in his 11 1⁄ 3 innings of work. This will be the 24-year-old’s second start at home, and first career outing against Colorado.

Charlie Blackmon is back in the lineup after getting the day off yesterday, as is Ryan McMahon. Kris Bryant moves back into the second spot to get the left-handed hitters more opportunities against the right-handed Pepiot. Márquez will try to shut down some of LA’s hitters that have harmed him in the past, such as Jake Lamb, Chris Taylor, and Mookie Betts - all are hitting .300+ against him.

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: