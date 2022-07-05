Dodgers 5, Rockies 2: Bryant’s first bomb not enough to lift Rox over LA

Ryan McMahon continued his hot streak with a three-hit game and Kris Bryant finally went yard, but there was little else to celebrate in Tuesday night’s losing effort against Los Angeles. The Dodgers relied on timely hitting and an effective rookie starter to take the 5-2 victory over the Rockies.

Pepiot-no

Ryan Pepiot was making his first MLB start in over a month, with significant room for improvement over his last few outings. Something clicked on Tuesday evening though, and he was able to stifle the Rockies lineup over the entirety of his start. His five innings pitched are his new career-high, and he allowed just one run on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

After allowing a second inning José Iglesias RBI double to put the Dodgers behind 1-0, Pepiot locked in and kept Colorado’s batters off balance going forward. Despite the Rockies getting the leadoff man on in the third and fourth frames, the 24-year-old right-hander shut things down while LA’s offense rolled on.

A tale of two Márquez’s

Germán Márquez has had an unusual season to say the least, occasionally showing flashes of his former ace status while largely struggling and giving up solid contact through his starts. Tuesday’s outing was a microcosm of that, as both faces of the pitcher showed throughout his outing.

The first inning, for example, saw Márquez retire Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman in order, including strikeouts of the latter two. Once given the lead, though. he surrendered it right back to the home team in the bottom of the second as he walked Will Smith and gave up a home run to Max Muncy to put LA up 2-1.

He’d give up a run in the next two innings, but settled in to pitch scoreless fifth and sixth frames (including working around a Gavin Lux leadoff triple in the fifth inning). The inconsistency of Márquez, and his work to right the issue, continues.

KB’s first shot

Kris Bryant has dealt with a lingering back issue for a long while that’s prevented him from playing to the extent he’s capable this season. Now back to full health, Rockies fans have seen “KB” take some solid hacks in his recent at-bats, and none were healthier than the swing he took in the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday. Bryant took a 2-0 fastball from reliever Phil Bickford out into the deepest part of center field for a home run, his first of the season and first of what fans hope will be many in a Colorado Rockies uniform.

The long ball put the Rockies within striking distance of the Dodgers with time left to make up ground.

Gilbreath dominates

Lucas Gilbreath has looked untouchable recently, and has taken major strides in becoming one of Colorado’s late-inning, high-pressure relief pitchers. His scoreless seventh inning, in which he allowed a walk and nothing else, puts Gilbreath at a streak of 98 batters faced without allowing an extra-base hit. He’s allowed one earned run in his last 19 innings pitched, good for an ERA of 0.47 in that span.

Lucas Gilbreath works a scoreless 7th pic.twitter.com/vTVWuMFVcc — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 6, 2022

The Rockies couldn’t break through in the late innings though, and after the Dodgers tagged Álex Colomé for an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning, closer Brusdar Graterol entered and finished the ninth inning with little resistance to give LA the victory.

Up Next

The Rockies and Dodgers play one more at Chavez Ravine before the Rockies depart for Arizona. That contest will see José Ureña (0-0, 0.00 ERA) make his season debut for the Rockies. He’ll face off against Mitch White (1-1, 3.93 ERA).

First pitch is at 8:10pm MDT. See you then!