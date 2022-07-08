Colorado Rockies game no. 84 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Zac Gallen

The Rockies took home the victory yesterday against the Diamondbacks, and will look to repeat the feat on Friday when the two teams lock horns once again at Chase Field. The pitching matchup will be a rematch from just five days ago, a game the Rockies won 6-5.

Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.83 ERA) last pitched in that very victory against these same Snakes at home, which the Rockies won after two C.J. Cron home run. Kuhl will no doubt be looking to improve upon his five runs allowed in as many innings, especially as this was the follow-up outing to his first career shutout. He’d rather have a start like the one he had on May 6th, in which he visited Arizona and kept the Diamondbacks to just one run in six innings. We’ll see if he can replicate that success this time around.

Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.40 ERA), meanwhile, pitched a very strong start overall. His bane was the first of those two Cron homers, both of which were three-run blasts. Gallen will try to keep the ball in the yard at his home park, where he’ll be making his 32nd career start. His 3.40 career ERA at Chase Field is solid, and he’s recorded exactly 200 strikeouts within its walls. Will the Rockies finally be able to break through against Gallen, who’s held them to a 2.38 ERA in his nine appearances?

Randal Grichuk will certainly try. Previously in a 1-for-11 skid, he showed out in last night’s victory with two doubles and a pivotal RBI. He’ll take his first at-bats against Gallen tonight. Kris Bryant is another outfielder to keep an eye on as he looks to keep his hot streak going in July, which sees him hitting .333 this month entering Friday’s contest. Charlie Blackmon is hitting .417 in his 24 tries against the righty.

Chad Kuhl will attempt to silence the bat of David Peralta, who knocked in four runs on a grand slam in last week’s affair. Peralta is the only Diamondback hitter with ten AB’s versus Kuhl - no one else has more than seven.

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Arizona (ARI), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: