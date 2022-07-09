Colorado Rockies game no. 85 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Madison Bumgarner

The Colorado Rockies will look to continue winning in Arizona against the Diamondbacks today in game three of a four-game set, though today might be a challenge unless Kris Bryant can keep up his home run hot streak.

Today the Rockies will call on Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.43 ERA) to hold off the Diamondbacks. Freeland’s last outing ended with a few rough pitches and a loss in Los Angeles. Hopefully we don’t see the same thing in the desert.

Unfortunately for the Rockies both CJ Cron and Jose Iglesias will not be available after leaving the game last night.

The Diamondbacks will send Madison Bumgarner (4-8, 3.74 ERA) to the mound. Bumgarner is not an unknown foe to the Rockies, but he is always effective and may pose a challenge for the team today, especially without having CJ Cron in the lineup.

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Arizona (ARI), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: