Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2: A loss in the desert

The Colorado Rockies fell to the Diamondbacks in game three in Arizona. The good news? There were no major defensive woes. The bad news? Pitching wasn’t ideal.

We see you KB

Kris Bryant may finally be settling in after spending some time on the IL. After homering twice yesterday, KB started off today’s game with another home run in the top of the first inning giving the Rockies an early lead that they were unable to maintain.

I don’t know about you, but I definitely appreciate a nice #KBoom

The not-so-great start

Kyle Freeland struggled to get settled into the game today. The Diamondbacks were able to do something Rockies seem to struggled with — string together some at-bats and score some runs in the process.

After a double from Carson Kelly to get things started, Freeland was unable to stop the D-backs from hitting. Kyle Freeland essentially saw the whole lineup in the first inning giving up three runs to the D-backs.

The rest was history

The Rockies were able to score another run in the top of the third inning, but that was it for the entirely of the game.

Charlie Blackmon makes it a one-run game pic.twitter.com/pWBQrP04iD — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 9, 2022

The Diamondbacks weren’t able to do too much damage until a bit later in the game.

The D-backs plated a run in the sixth inning, two in the seventh, and sadly another three in the ninth inning.

The two in the seventh inning were after Carlos Estévez replaced Kyle Freeland, though both of those runs were charged to Freeland. Jhoulys Chacín was responsible for the remaining three runs given up in the eighth inning.

Up Next

The Rockies will face the Diamondbacks one more time tomorrow before heading back home. Tomorrow we should see Germán Márquez (4-7, 5.90 ERA) for the Rockies and Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 6.86 ERA) for the D-backs. The Rockies will have a chance to take the series win tomorrow. And hey, even is they lose the good news is that they can’t lose this series. We’ll see you then!