Affected by Altitude: Here Comes the Deadline Again

This week, Skyler, Evan, and Mac discuss the strong July for catcher Elias Díaz and starting pitcher Germán Márquez, both of whom needed the turnarounds they’re showing. We also ask the questions “what do you do when your team is getting blown out, and what do you do when your team is out of contention?” Meanwhile, the trade deadline looms. Why are the Colorado Rockies so gun-shy when it comes to the deadline and making big trades? What will they do this coming deadline? It’s also time at last for our July Players of the Month!

This episode was recorded on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.