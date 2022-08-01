Colorado Rockies game no. 104 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Mike Clevinger

The Colorado Rockies are in San Diego to kick off a five game set against the San Diego Padres to be played over four days. The Padres are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 57-46 and are in second place in the division. To make matters worse, they just traded to obtain All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers and extended starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Starting for the Rockies is Antonio Senzatela, who is making the start despite concerns after he took a comebacker to his foot his last time out. Senzatela is throwing a 4.90 ERA so far this season with 43 strikeouts. Senzatela has made one other start against the Padres this season, where he went six complete innings and allowed only one earned run.

On the bump for the Padres is the right-handed Mike Clevinger. Clevinger has made two appearances against the Rockies this season, including one start. Over those two outings he’s not fared well. Through 7 1⁄ 3 innings he’s given up ten hits and six earned runs with a home run.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

1st of 5️⃣ out at Petco Park.



Here’s the lineup pic.twitter.com/ad80Ra2NkI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 2, 2022