Colorado Rockies game no. 113 thread: José Quintana vs Kyle Freeland

Last night’s Rockies victory was a great way to welcome Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina to Coors for the celebration of their careers. After that offensive onslaught, Colorado will try to keep the positive vibes a-flowin’ when they match up with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals again on Wednesday.

Newly-acquired St. Louis starter José Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA) has been on a roll lately. Having been acquired from the Pirates on August 2nd, the veteran southpaw has thrown three straight quality starts and allowed one run in 18 1⁄ 3 innings during that span. Six of his last eight outings have been quality, but the worse of those two clunkers came at the hands of these same Rockies in this same ballpark. That game, an eventual 13-2 Colorado victory over Pittsburgh, saw Quintana allow six earned runs on seven hits in five innings of work, which is easily his roughest start since mid-June. Now owning a career 5.66 ERA against the Rox, we’ll see if another change of uniform yields success for Quintana.

Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA) will oppose the Cardinals and defend his hometown. Colorado’s native son has also been pitching well recently, having tossed quality starts in two of his last three outings and being an out away from a third in a row his last time around. The left-hander has garnered success against the Redbirds in the past, owning a 3.12 ERA through his three appearances against them, though he is 0-2 in those contests. Part of Freeland’s recent success has invariably been his strikeouts - after reaching six-plus Ks just three times through 7/14, he’s now recorded six or more in each of his last three starts.

All eyes will likely be on Elehuris Montero, who has started every game since August 2nd and enters Wednesday riding an eight-game hitting streak. Playing the team he was originally traded from may light a spark and build on his two-hit, two-run performance last night. Randal Grichuk is also back in the lineup at the number five spot, which is appropriate considering his career-best five-hit contest - owning a .364 average against Quintana, look for him to have another big game. Ryan McMahon is also in after hitting a titanic 495-foot blast in last night’s victory.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: