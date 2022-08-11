Rockies to call up OF Wynton Bernard

The feel-good story of the year may well be upon us in August, as the Rockies are likely to call up outfielder Wynton Bernard from Triple-A Albuquerque in the wake of Yonathan Daza’s injury following Colorado’s 8-6 win over the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.

Daza exited the game in the middle of the first inning following a great running play in center field. After making the phenomenal catch, Daza rolled awkwardly and seemed to separate his left shoulder. While the exact time he’ll miss is unconfirmed, it opens up a spot for Bernard to finally make his long-awaited MLB debut.

Bernard is playing the baseball of his life for the Isotopes and is currently slashing .325/.374/.588 with 17 home runs and 74 RBIs. The 31-year-old journeyman is the reigning PCL Player of the Month and has been a fan favorite for many this season. It’ll no doubt me an emotional moment when he takes his first steps into an MLB batter’s box after ten seasons spent in the minor leagues.