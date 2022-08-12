Colorado Rockies game no. 115 thread: Zach Davies vs Antonio Senzatela

After taking a series victory from the Cardinals, the Colorado Rockies now welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Coors Field for a weekend series.

Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors. The 29-year-old righty has been solid of late, posting an ERA of 3.03 in his last seven outings. He’s specifically been able to keep Colorado’s bats quiet - through two starts this season, he’s yet to concede a run to the Rockies in his 11 1⁄ 3 innings. Davies has been able to use his five-pitch mix well this season and it’ll be on the Rockies lineup to be patient and wait for their pitches. “(Davies) just locates really well, moves the ball around.” McMahon said pregame. “I think for us, we might have been a little too aggressive in Arizona. Hopefully we can turn it up and get (the ball) where we want it go today.”

Opposing Davies is Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.68 ERA), who has typically struggled against the Snakes in his career but had a nice outing in his last attempt. That 8/6 start saw him throw seven innings of two-run baseball, enough to overcome Arizona in a 3-2 Rockies victory. “Senza” has thrown three straight quality starts and will look to keep that streak going on Friday as he looks to turn the corner against his rivals.

Of course, all eyes will be on the debuting Wynton Bernard, who will be making his MLB debut on Friday. Batting eighth and roaming center field, Bernard is the second-oldest Rockie to make their first big league appearance and was emotional before the game as he discussed the importance of the opportunity to him and his family. Everyone is excited for Bernard, including general manager Bill Schmidt, who reiterated that Bernard’s promotion is both emotional and functional. “He’s earned it.” Schmidt said pregame. “He’s leading the Pacific Coast League in hitting, he’s player the month - he’s earned the right to come up here and try to help his club win.”

Other storylines will include Elehuris Montero (who will try to bounce back after his hit streak ceased at nine games after his 0-for-4 game yesterday) and C.J. Cron (enters 4-for-10 with a homer against Davies in his career).

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Arizona (AZ), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: