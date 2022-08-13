Colorado Rockies game no. 116 thread: Zac Gallen vs José Ureña

In normal years, the first game of a series between two teams at the bottom of their division would not be noteworthy. But that was not the case in Colorado’s victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, as it marked the major league debut of outfielder Wynton Bernard. Bernard made his impact on a Rockies’ win and the club hopes to keep the momentum going in game two.

Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. He has allowed three earned runs or less in his last five outings while pitching into the sixth inning in all but one of those starts. He sports a 3.42 ERA and .224 opponent average in nine road starts this season and has not recorded a loss in his last 10 starts. He is 3-1 in 10 career starts against Colorado with a 2.79 ERA in 58 IP.

For the Colorado Rockies, José Ureña will get the ball for the eighth time this season. It will be José’s second straight start against the Snakes after allowing three runs over six innings in a 6-4 loss last on August 7th. Since debuting with Rockies on April 9, Ureña has mostly impressed, allowing two runs or fewer in five of his eight starts.

Even though Bernard was a factor in a victory yesterday evening, he will be sitting in game two. But just because he has his first game under his belt doesn’t mean he’s adjusted to being a big-leaguer quite yet.

“I’m still a little in shock, to be honest. I have to keep reminding myself that it’s real” Bernard said before today’s game. He’s not the only new call-up, though, as Justin Lawrence and Dom Nuñez have joined the club to replace the recently injured Alex Colomé and Elias Díaz (though Lawrence is still stuck in the Albuquerque airport).

The Rockies sit 8-14 since the All-Star Break, but have have won five of their last eight games. They are 8-6 against the D-Backs this season and have won 10 of their last 12 games at home against Arizona.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Arizona (AZ), MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: