Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0: Last night was way better

The Colorado Rockies followed up the most heartwarming win of the season with an offensive no-show in game two. Zac Gallen dominated the Colorado lineup for seven innings while Emmanuel Rivera and Josh Rojas provided the thump for Arizona in a 6-0 loss on Saturday.

The rise of Rivera

Emmanuel Rivera entered the ballgame with nine career home runs and never more than one in a single game. That was until he matched-up with José Ureña for the second time in his career. After already taking him deep once in their first meeting on August 7th, Rivera was ready to hit from the get-go tonight.

He's done it again. Stay hot, Emmanuel Rivera! pic.twitter.com/sIpNyKtduj — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 14, 2022

Rivera’s 408-foot solo shot in the first got the scoring started for Arizona. But he wasn’t done yet, as he stepped up for more of the same in his second plate appearance, putting the next homer in the bullpen and the Rockies behind 2-0 after three innings.

EMMANUEL RIVERA. 2 HOMERS TODAY. RED HOT. pic.twitter.com/qLm4mISQy4 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 14, 2022

RyMac prevents damage, but damage was inevitable

Ureña seemed to start settling in after Rivera’s second homer with three quick outs in the fourth inning. Ryan McMahon did his best to keep those wheels spinning with a dandy of play to kick-off the top of the fifth, saving an extra-base hit.

RyMac doing RyMac things pic.twitter.com/3QkmcmvgyG — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) August 14, 2022

After an infield pop-up, Ureña looked like he was an his way to setting the side down in-order for the second consecutive inning. But a two-out walk to Geraldo Perdomo set the table for Josh Rojas to break the game open with a two-run homer down the left field line, putting the Diamondbacks comfortably ahead.

Josh Rojas hits the 3rd @Dbacks dinger of the day pic.twitter.com/OeG6d3f4cl — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 14, 2022

A Gallen of zeroes

While José Ureña was working to minimize damage during his six innings, Zac Gallen was full-on preventing any. He faced just two batters over the minimum, finishing with an outstanding line of 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB and 6 K.

Elehuris Montero made a case for more in the fifth inning after a Randal Grichuk single, scorching a fastball into the left field concourse. But he unfortunately missed his first home run by inches as the ball hooked just to the wrong-side of the foul pole, denying Montero of his first homer at Coors Field.

The Rockies didn’t fare much better after Gallen conlcuded his path of destruction. Noé Ramirez and Joe Mantiply were called on to throw the eighth, and the Rockies had just a Sam Hilliard walk to show for their efforts. With two outs in the ninth against reliever Ian Kennedy, Brendan Rodgers sent a double into the left-center gap for his second hit of the game, giving Colorado their first runner in scoring position of the ballgame. C.J. Cron did his best to make it a ballgame with a deep-drive to dead center field, but Alek Thomas (who came on as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning) had other ideas.

Up Next

The Rockies will wrap-up their three-game home-stand against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Ryan Feltner (2-3, 6.02 ERA) will get the ball for Colorado while Arizona plans to send LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 3.75) to the hill.

First pitch is at 1:10pm MDT.